Bradley resident, businesses spar over disturbances, privacy

BRADLEY — Bradley resident Shirley Hodge would like to spend summer evenings on her porch relaxing or in her backyard tending to plants.

The 74-year-old has lived in the residence in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue since the early 1970s, she estimated.

But these past few years have become nearly unbearable, Hodge said. The activity at the neighboring bars — directly across the alley from her dwelling — has literally brought her to tears.

She recently spoke about these issues during the public comment portion of the Bradley Village Board meeting. She cried as she described the situation she’s endured to Mayor Mike Watson and the six village trustees.

“They think no one is looking,” she said several days later as she explained how her life has been impacted. “People urinate near my property. They empty their ashtrays.”

She said she has witnessed people engaging in sexual activity as well as drug use.

She noted the issues arise from a pair of neighboring establishments: Donald & Debbie’s Doghouse, 228 W. Broadway St., and D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.’s, 226 W. Broadway St.

Both locations noted when contacted by the Journal they have heard from this neighbor in the past and they do everything within their business operations to make sure they do not affect neighboring property owners.

“No one is bothering her,” noted Debbie Sims, co-owner of the Doghouse, who also noted the alley is the property of Bradley, not a resident or a business.

Sims said it is never her intention to get neighbors upset.

D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F.’s management noted their customers are between the bar and the street as they have an extensive outdoor area.

“I have no idea where this [issue] is coming from,” the location manager stated. The manager decline to state her name.

Mayor Watson said police are looking into the situation to determine what approach, if any, can be taken to rectify this issue.

“We are going to look at all aspects of this. It has always been a business corridor,” Watson said. He agreed no one would want the issues Hodge has described taking place next to their property.

Watson said when a residential area and a commercial area are immediate neighbors, issues such as this can arise. He is hoping a solution to accommodate these competing interests can be found.

“We are currently in investigation mode,” he said.

Oddly enough, the locations in question can view the Bradley Police Department from the alley in between the properties.

Hodge said the locations are affecting her privacy as well as her safety. She said vehicles park within feet of her property. She has gone so far as to have eight parking blocks positioned end to end to keep vehicles off of her lawn.

Attempting to hold back tears, she said this long-running matter has hurt her.

“I’ve lost joy. Years and years of this and it gets to ya. ... The alley is not their parking lot. I’m a friendly person, typically.”

Sims said customers do use the alley area for parking because there is a lack of public parking.

“It’s an alley. People park in alleys,” she said.

Hodge contends she is not able to enjoy her property.

“I want to be able to come out and do something, sometime. But I’ve lost interest. This is not a life. They [business owners] wouldn’t go home and put up with this. ... Residents should get some respect.”

Hodge noted she is maintaining her property the best she can. She acknowledges it has some issues. She noted a new roof and porch were recently completed.

And her frustration only grows.

“I’ve been at the end of my rope for a long time. I’m not saying I’m the perfect person. This is my house.”