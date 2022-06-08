Kays' track and field champs honored

KANKAKEE — The conquering heroes of the world of track and field — at least when it applies to Illinois — were honored by the Kankakee City Council.

Monday’s city council meeting turned into a track meet of sorts as the twin IHSA 2A State track and field championship teams were honored with council-approved resolutions.

In addition, signs will be placed at the city’s four main entrances — East Court Street, West Court Street, South Schuyler Avenue and Kennedy Drive — proclaiming Kankakee as the home of the dual 2022 state track and field champs.

These are the first team state championships ever won at Kankakee High School.

Several members from each of the title-winning teams were on hand to accept the applause.

Marques Lowe, head coach of the boys’ and girls’ track teams, the first coach to ever win both trophies the same year, was not able to attend the council meeting.

Mayor Chris Curtis said there could have been no better way to conclude the school year than bringing home the titles. The girls’ title was won May 21 at the state meet in Charleston on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. The boys won the next week, May 28, at EIU.

Curtis noted his track career was far less glamorous. “I ran track,” the mayor acknowledged. “Never won.”

And Curtis noted he didn’t want the prize-winner athletes to rest on their accomplishments.

“Let’s see if you can bring another one home next year,” he said.

Assistant coach Jess Gathing, who also previously served on the city council, said there was no question these student-athletes worked hard.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Gathing said. “We are a track city. We will do it again next year.”

The challenge has been made.

The council celebration was not limited to just the Kankakee Kays.

The council also honored Bishop McNamara Catholic High School sophomore Tony Phillips, who won Class 1A state championships on May 28 for the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Phillips also won these championships in 2021. One day after defending his championships, Phillips confirmed to the Daily Journal he is transferring to Kankakee for the fall, his junior year of school.

<strong>THE CELEBRATION CONTINUES</strong>

The Kays continued their celebration on Tuesday back at the high school, where a small dinner ceremony was held for the boys team, much like the one the school held for the girls team two weeks ago.

Before the members of the team, their families and fellow community members ate, a handful of student-athletes, as well as Lowe and athletic director Ronnie Wilcox, addressed the Kays faithful.

“It’s been a long time coming,” sprinter Jayon Morrow, who totaled two gold and two silver medals between three relays and the 200-meter dash, told the crowd. “It feels good to bring [the trophy] to Kankakee, and there’s no doubt in my mind we’ll do it again next year.”

Senior Nickolos Hall, who competed in track and field this year for the first time since he was a freshman, took ninth at state in the 110-meter hurdles and told everyone just how happy he was to have gotten back on the track for his senior year after he helped lead the Kankakee football team to its best-ever finish in the fall, a runner-up finish in Class 5A.

“After football, [being] a state runner-up, it broke my heart,” Hall said. “I came right into the program, and they welcomed me with open arms.

“Everybody was nice; they accepted me for my personality and my character, and we just started working,” he added. “And these boys became my brothers, for real.”

And, after several bashful boys either passed on the opportunity to speak or offered a brief “Go Kays,” senior sprinter Sydney Ramsey, who helped lead the girls team to their title, took to the front of the crowd to speak on their behalf in a beautifully improvised speech.

“From freshmen year to now, you’ve grown so much,” Ramsey said. “... The men that all of these people have become — people say so [many] negative things in Kankakee, and here’s your positive outlets.”