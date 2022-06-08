Kankakee Municipal Band begins new season in Bird Park

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Municipal Band has returned to the Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee’s Bird Park for its 2022 summer concert series. The concerts kicked off on June 2 and recur at 7 p.m. every Thursday.

Brianna Harris, music educator with the band, said the Don Palzer Band Shell was built so the Kankakee Municipal Band had a “home.”

“The band’s first concert there was in 1977, and with only a few exceptions we have played there ever since,” she said.

A new musical director will be taking the stage this year. The band will be under the direction of Drew Smith, as the previous conductor, Michael Snyder, retired in the fall.

“We are excited for another summer of bringing music to Bird Park,” Harris said.

The season began with “Folks Out in the West” and will continue with a different theme each week. Also occurring every week will be a food and/or drink vendor. The theme for Thursday’s show is “Around the World,” and the vendor will be Candy & Cake.

<strong>KMB’s history</strong>

The Kankakee Municipal Band’s website states Joe Grezlak was music director from 1973-89, followed by Harold Huber from 1990 to 2004. After that was Neal McMullian from 2005-14.

From 2014 and on, the following served as music directors: Mike Snyder, Bill Dyche, Keith Ramsden, Dan Lesch, Justin Gund, Steve Betz, Randy King, David Conrad, Amy Shinabarger, Dan Christ, Dan Tripp, J. Colbert and Rod Williams.

Honorary lifetime members include Jerry Anderson, trombone, having played for 35 years between 1964-97. With 42 years under his belt, Ray LaCoste, saxophone, performed from 1959-97.

Terms of past presidents currently only date back to 1997, with Brad Reel having presided from 1997-98. Julie Bisaillon took over in 1999 until 2002. Next was David Conrad from 2003-08. Current president, serving since 2009, is Voneda Denault.

Carl Wolf, Ray LaCoste and Frances Smet-Mehrer served as past presidents for unknown periods of time before 1997.

Past-president Reel was a French horn player in the band for many years. In 1997, he documented the band’s then-extensive history in a Daily Journal article.

“In 1921, the Kankakee City Council authorized the park committee to offer three concerts held at Riverview Park [now Cobb Park] to determine their popularity,” Reel wrote.

His article ended with a preface to the 1997 season, which “promises to once again be filled with entertainment to enjoyed by people of all ages.”

For more information on Kankakee Municipal Band and its history, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3zff8BX" target="_blank">bit.ly/3zff8BX</a>.

<strong>JUNE 9</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Around the World

• Food vendor: Candy & Cake

<strong>JUNE 16</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Weather

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JUNE 23</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Summer Solstice

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JUNE 30 </strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pat Skelly/Patriotic Concert

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JULY 7</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Disney Night

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JULY 14</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Boys vs. Girls

• Food vendor: MiaBella's Wood Fired Pizza

<strong>JULY 21</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Paul Snyder/Holiday Celebration

• Food vendor: Fork It & Dig In

<strong>JULY 28</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pop In That Jazz

• Food vendor: LoveALatte

<strong>AUG. 4</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Alyssa Lesch/Movies & Musicals

• Food vendor: Candy & Cake