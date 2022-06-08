Kankakee library director to retire near end of year

KANKAKEE — Since December 2008, Kankakeean Steve Bertrand has been director of the 41,000-square-foot Kankakee Public Library.

On Dec. 1, Bertrand plans to check out for the final time.

The 56-year-old Bishop McNamara Catholic High School grad has announced his plans to retire, ending a 25-year career with the city library.

“Fourteen years is long enough to run an organization like this,” Bertrand said before this week’s Kankakee City Council meeting. Bertrand announced his plans to the full city council at the conclusion of the meeting.

“I think it will be good for the library to get new energy,” he said. Bertrand said he will remain right here in Kankakee.

Bertrand began his Kankakee Public Library career in 1997 as the reference librarian. He worked his way through the positions and became director upon the departure of then-library director Cindy Fuerst in late 2008.

He has been at the helm ever since.

Bertrand said he began thinking about retirement four to five years ago and the time became right. He informed the nine-member library board about six weeks ago.

The organization, which has an annual budget of $2 million, has begun a search for a new director. The hiring process will be completed by the library board, with some assistance from the city’s human resources director.

Bertrand is a 1990 graduate of the University of Illinois. He gained a master’s degree in education from the U of I in 1992, and he earned a library and information science degree from the school in 1997.

He oversees a staff of 33. The staff was once 48.

The new library director likely will be paid within the $80,000 to $85,000 range. Bertrand earns about $76,500, officials noted.

The board would like to have a new library director in place by mid-November so Bertrand can help ease the person in.

“I’m kind of running out of steam, running out of new ideas,” he said. “This is a career I have loved. I was born and raised in this town. I never thought I would be director of my hometown library.”

While Fuerst served her 13-year tenure under the mayoral leadership of one mayor, Donald Green, Bertrand noted he is serving under his fourth mayor, Chris Curtis.

Bruce Conway, library board president, said in his board tenure the quality he most consistently observed regarding Bertrand was his strong leadership skills.

“This is evident in so much of what is taking place at the library,” he said. “This is the ever-evolving role of the library in the community.”

The library has become so much more than simply a place to find books and reference materials. The library has become a chief arm of the city, especially when it comes to helping coordinate public events.

“There are a constant stream of programs offered for patrons of all ages,” Conway said.

Conway noted leading a library through a pandemic was no easy feat, and Bertrand helped pull that off.