Timeline uncertain for finish of downtown bus transfer station

KANKAKEE — A precise date of when the new Kankakee Metro Centre will be ready for use is unknown at this time, as material shipment delays have set back the project’s timeline, according to Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro chief operating officer.

Although the site of the long-anticipated bus transfer station in downtown Kankakee appears to be nearly finished, Munjoy confirmed late last week that supply chain issues have pushed back its estimated completion, which was previously set for mid to late spring 2022.

In addition to waiting for some of the steel needed to build supports for the station’s canopy, much of the smaller detail work still needs to be done as well, he said.

“I cannot give you a specific opening date because some of that waiting on materials is open-ended,” he said. “I can’t even hazard a guess to be sure.”

Despite the delay, Munjoy said construction of the complex — located on East Chestnut Street between the 300 blocks of North Schuyler and North Dearborn avenues — has gone as smoothly as can be expected for a project of its size.

“You always have some speed bumps, but you expect that,” he said. “Right now, it’s just a matter of waiting for some of those steel pieces to be fabricated and brought in.”

Munjoy was unsure how much steel is needed to complete the project, but he noted there would be a delay regardless of the quantity.

“The fact is, if it’s one piece or 10 pieces, it doesn’t matter, because we won’t open it until it’s 100% complete,” he said.

As for the reason for the steel shipment delay, Munjoy said he would hesitate to say it is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly fits the pattern of how projects are going these days.

“I think there is a lot going on behind the scenes and the economy in general that are causing that sort of thing, that if you trace them back far enough, they probably all go back to COVID one way or another …

“I’ve got a project going on in my own house that’s come to a stop right now because we’re waiting for materials. It’s just the way it is.”

The main benefit to the center is buses will no longer be required to park on Chestnut Street to pick up riders, making for a much safer process.

The facility will feature covered areas for those waiting for buses at the downtown transfer station.

The location will be have ample lighting, heated sidewalks under the covered area, security cameras and seating.

The heated sidewalks will reduce the risk of snow and ice accumulation.

There will be a restroom area, but only for metro bus employees.

“It’s actually really beautiful and well done,” Munjoy said. “It’s kind of a continuation of the streetscape from downtown Kankakee, and the design was well thought out and really kind of a little jewel there at the north side of downtown Kankakee.”

The location is a piece of Kankakee property that has been used for many different things in the past, though it has not been developed in some time, Munjoy noted.

When the project was announced in August 2020, it was expected to cost about $4 million, with $1.6 million coming from the state of Illinois and another $2.4 million from the federal government.

The federal CARES Act meant that all of the funding came through, and two planned phases of construction were reduced down to one.

Apex Construction Group, the general contractor for the project, got started in the summer of 2021, and the work was initially planned to wrap up later that same year.

However, some unforeseen issues were found at the building site, such as basement walls that remained underground from previous developments and needed to be removed.

Those issues pushed the timeline for completion into 2022.