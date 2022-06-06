Strawberry Jazz Festival makes sweet return

BOURBONNAIS — After being canceled for two years by the pandemic, the Strawberry Jazz Festival returned yesterday for the first time since 2019. Organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the event was held at Northfield Square mall.

“It’s exciting because we’ve missed all of these people, and it’ll be great to get reacquainted and get back to doing what we do,” said Bonnie Brewer, the council’s secretary, prior to the event.

“It’s kind of been empty not being able to fulfill our purpose the last two years.”

The day included many strawberry sweets, including pie, ice cream, shortcakes and chocolate-covered berries.

The musical lineup included over a dozen acts, and theater and dance troops also got in on the entertainment.

The festival began in 1981, 14 years after the CAC was first founded. Initially held at Kankakee County Museum, the event was moved to the mall several years back as attendance continued to grow.

The day also featured over 100 vendors, many of them local artists, that furthered the council’s mission of supporting community art. The CAC has a store and workshop inside of the mall.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.communityartscouncil.org" target="_blank">communityartscouncil.org</a>.