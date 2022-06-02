Village of Manteno partners with local park districts to offer resident incentives

MANTENO — Village of Manteno is partnering with local park districts to offer incentives to residents. Partnerships include Splash Valley and the dog park at Willowhaven.

SPLASH VALLEY

The village has partnered with the Kankakee Valley Park District to offer residents of Manteno discounted “Resident Rates” for season passes.

Manteno residents interested in getting a season pass to Splash Valley should get the application form from village hall or from the village website, complete the form and turn it into village hall. The village will then email it to the park district office and then the resident can go to the park district office and receive their discounted rate.

Season passes are only available through the Kankakee Valley Park District office. You can call the KVPD office at 815-401-5977 for more information. The Village of Manteno will not be issuing any passes.

DOG PARK

The village offers a rebate program of $10 for any village resident who purchases an annual membership at the Bourbonnais Township Park District dog park at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center. The fee is $60 for non-residents and the village will reimburse Manteno residents the $10 difference between the resident and non-resident cost.

Simply fill out the form, available at village hall or on the village’s website, and drop it off at village hall along with a paid receipt to receive your $10 rebate check within 30 days.

Memberships are only available through the Bourbonnais Township Park District. You can call the park district office at 815-933-9905 for more information. The Village of Manteno will not be issuing any memberships.