Pedal power: Grant Park couple opens used bike business

GRANT PARK — A Grant Park couple will be rehabbing and selling bikes most folks would have thought were well beyond their useful life.

Interestingly, Matt and Christine Wick, the owners of Wick’s Bicycle Shop, just one block west of Illinois Route 1/17 at 203 W. Taylor St., in “downtown” Grant Park, are opening the business in a 7,500-square-foot building most would have considered well beyond its prime as well.

“It’s the classic bike shop,” Matt, 39, explained regarding the property and the business. “Nothing fancy. These are all used bikes.”

The business will open Saturday, and some 100 collected and repaired bikes will be available for purchase.

Bikes ranging in size from 12-inch wheels to 29-inch wheels are available.

Prices will range from as low as $40 to as high as $1,000.

In all, Matt has as many as 400 to 500 bikes.

<strong>BACK TO LIFE</strong>

A physics teacher at Bremen High School in Midlothian, he has had a fascination with pedal power since as early as he can remember, and he’s trying to pass that love to others with as little cost as possible.

And if Wicks can bring bikes back to life in a building they are working to bring back to life, in a business area in need of new life, well, their efforts will be even more rewarding.

The parents of two — Ray, 6, and Scarlet Rose, 2 — are opening their business in a location which was the long-ago home of Ford Motor Sales Co.

It appears the Ford Motor Sales business opened in 1911. They have not found any documentation to determine when that business closed, but they speculate it may have been at the time of the Great Depression.

It is likely the site was a sales point for Model T Ford vehicles.

The couple had been looking for a location to open the shop as their home property was bursting at the seams due to Matt’s obsession with biking.

They were intrigued by the property, but when they learned what the monthly rent would have been, they stepped back.

A short time later, property owner Jerry Segert, of Grant Park, asked if they had interest in buying the location. They thought about it and decided to take the step. They acquired the brick property in August 2021.

At the same time they have been busy cleaning out the location, they were also busy filling it up with bike after bike after bike.

The location has numerous makes and models. BMX, Schwinn, Trek, Giant, Dyno GT, Diamond Back, Mongoose and Haro, just to name a few.

<strong>TRASH TO TREASURE</strong>

Where does someone begin to amass such a collection? Matt cannot give an exact answer.

Basically, the bikes come from everywhere, anywhere.

He buys them at flea markets and garage sales. He buys them from friends, from strangers. Some were simply given to him. Some were pulled from garbage which was about to be collected.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“It’s a lifelong collection,” Matt said.

For sure.

While he has always been an avid bicyclist, it wasn’t until age 15 when he took a job working at Orland Park Cyclery. There he became infatuated with all things bicycle. He worked at the shop for 14 years.

While he has some time on his hands as he has just wrapped up the 2021-22 school year, he has transitioned into the full-time bike repairman or refurbisher.

Upon its unveiling Saturday, the Grant Park shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

In his spare time, he and his wife and their two children will continue to comb the area for these pieces of two-wheel treasure.

“As long as it’s salvageable,” he said of his finds. “We can take it from rusty to shiny. From shaggy to chic.”

<strong>A BIKING FAMILY</strong>

Biking runs in the family. Matt’s younger brother, Adam, operates Adam’s Bike Shop in New Lenox. The location has been in business for five years.

Biking is a growing business these days. While the COVID-19 pandemic hit many businesses hard, it would be safe to say it had the opposite impact on biking.

Business has likely never been stronger as many people turned to the outdoors for recreation, and bike shops have been busy as a result.

According to a National Bike Dealer Association article from July 2020, current data trends showed the bicycle industry unit sales would grow 28 percent in 2020.

“This pandemic pulled the future forward, compressing several years of projected growth into just a few months,” the article said. “Here’s one example. As recently as 2019, unit sales in the USA declined by more than 20 percent. In 2020, retail sales skyrocketed by more than 40 percent. By 2025, the USA bicycle industry revenue is projected to be $8 billion.”

The entrepreneurs are hoping the Grant Park site will bring in people from miles around.

They are keeping their fingers crossed as they put the finishing touches on getting the long-lonely business site back in circulation. They are hoping they can do the same from a large collection of bikes.

“It would be fair to say we love old things,” Christine said.

Biking by the Numbers

- There are more than 1 billion worldwide. China is home to an estimated 450 million bike. The U.S. is second with a distance 100 million.

- Americans spend $81 billion on biking annually, generating 770,000 jobs and $10 billion in taxes.

- Of the bikes sold in the U.S., nearly 86 percent are imported from China.

- Every 19th person in buys a bike each year.

- Around 15 million bikes end up discarded by their owners every year.

Source: Statista; Gotjunk.com