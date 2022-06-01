Library, park district eye funding

KANKAKEE — A $750,000 funding request by the Kankakee Public Library was reduced to $350,000 by the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

In addition, the Kankakee Valley Park District’s requested of $300,000 of funding from the city’s nearly $15 million allotment of federal funds dedicated to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act was put on hold pending further discussion.

Numerous other organizations also were seeking some portion of the ARPA funding, but city council members clearly stated prior to any proposal made Tuesday that the governmental body should shelter $2 million to $3 million as a rainy-day-type fund.

The administration noted prior to listening to presentations that it had approximately $5.9 million of uncommitted ARPA funds, which came to the city through COVID-19 relief funds. That total includes the $2 million to $3 million the city is considering holding in a reserve fund.

Governmental bodies have until December 2024 to determine where ARPA funds will be spent. Any money not spent by December 2026 must be returned to the federal government, per federal government rules.

The Kankakee Library, which is funded through Kankakee taxpayers and under the control of the Kankakee City Council, does levy its own taxes.

Fourteen-year library director Steve Bertrand and staff initially sought $750,000. The committee, however, through a motion presented by Alderman David Baron and seconded by Alderwoman Carman Lewis, parred the request to less than half at $350,000.

The funding request must now be approved by the full Kankakee City Council.

The exact usage of the money approved by the committee was not specially labeled. Bertrand said he was certainly willing to follow the direction from the council as to how the money should be used.

However, one of the chief items of the library proposal was for a $52,000 annual salary for a position known as a “diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.”

In the proposal, library staff noted the organization has a strong record of upholding these values, but in the quickly changing cultural landscape, the library is in need of a member whose entire focus is on ensuring these ideals when dealing the public and each other.

The proposal also included an annual $42,000 salary for a position named as teen coordinator. Basically, this person’s charge would be developing activities in the library as a way to provide a barrier between teens and surrounding violence.

The question was asked regarding the fate of these positions if funding was not in place following the conclusion of the ARPA funds.

Bertrand said if funding was not in place, the staff would be out of a job. He noted the library staff has been reduced over the past years from 48 to 33. He said decisions are constantly made to keep the library functioning within its budget.

PARK DISTRICT REQUEST

Park District director Dayna Heitz is seeking $300,000 to upgrade eight parks within the city. The park district is made up of 33 parks within Kankakee Township and Aroma Township.

The parks being targeted are: Cobb, Pioneer, Bert Dear, Washington, Old Fair, Alpiner, Kensington and Gov. Small Memorial Park.

Much of the upgrades deal with either establishing new walking paths or renovating existing walking paths.

Heitz said she was also seeking funds to establish a playground at Bert Dear Park, repurpose the tennis courts at Washington Park and place a soccer field at Old Fair Park.

“We strived to provide and support health and wellness and the quality of life in our community during a health crisis,” she wrote in her proposal. “The pandemic has taught us what is a necessity, vital and truly essential. ... Parks are essential to our community.”

Following her proposal, the committee said it would need more discussion before coming to a decision of the request.