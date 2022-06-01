Family lays to rest Jannette Johnson

Jannette Johnson was laid to rest by her family Saturday, nearly 38 years after having gone missing.

A 29-year-old Kankakee resident, Johnson was reported missing on Aug. 3, 1985, by her family.

On the evening of Aug. 2, Johnson’s family members saw her pull in and park in the rear of her residence, according to Kankakee police. The following morning, her vehicle was located in front of the residence on the street, witnesses said.

A window was partially rolled down, her purse and other personal items were inside, but Johnson was nowhere to be found, police and witnesses reported. There have been no suspects identified in her disappearance, according to police.

Johnson’s daughter, Joretha (Wills) Hampton, has been on a journey, first to find her mother and now to learn who killed her.

Hampton was just 11 at the time of her mother’s disappearance.

Hampton and her brother, Jerry Wills Jr., spoke during Saturday’s private burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.

The family, joined by others, held a balloon release in Johnson’s memory near the family’s original home in the 600 block of Oak Street in Kankakee.

Hampton said it is time to move ahead.

“I’m walking back from this. I am not giving up,” Hampton said. “I still want to know why she was murdered and who murdered her.”

Kankakee Police Detective Logan Andersen contacted Hampton this past November regarding her mother’s case.

It was then that Hampton learned the remains found in late 1985 in eastern Kankakee County were indeed those of her mother.

The ID was made in November 2020 using DNA from family members.

The case is now a homicide investigation, according to police. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said Monday the investigation continues.

Johnson’s mother, Mary Moore, held out hope they would find her daughter, Hampton said.

Moore died in February 2021. Three days before she passed, Hampton talked with her regarding the continued search for answers in Johnson’s death.

“She said she was at peace and that God chose me to take this to the end,” Hampton said.

Hampton said her faith has been a bedrock.

“God gave me the torch. He has blown out the torch. He told me it is time to leave it to them [police] to complete the journey.”