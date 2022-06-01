Calendar of Events: June 1-7

<strong>June 1</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 3</strong>

<strong>Sunset Stroll</strong>

From 6 to 10 p.m. on North Schuyler Avenue, Downtown Kankakee will be hosting a Sunset Stroll. A slow roll bike ride will begin and end at Rigo’s Place, there will be food available from Rigo’s, Martinez Tacos and Mac’s BBQ. Live entertainment from Final Say (music) and Intrinsic Artists (fire twirling). The event is free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/downtownkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/downtownkankakee</a></strong>

<strong>June 4</strong>

<strong>Football & Cheer Camp</strong>

From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, youth between ages 6-18 are invited to participate in the 15th Annual Tyjuan Hagler Football & Cheer Camp.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp</a></strong>

<strong>Local Author</strong>

At 10 a.m. local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.” The event will be held at the Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>» 815-933-1727</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Art Contest</strong>

At 11 a.m., the 12th Annual Art Contest will begin at Pembroke Library.

<strong>» 815-944-8609</strong>

<strong>Park-a-Palooza Kids Day</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete, a day of family-friendly fun will include: Touch-A-Truck, games, vendors, food, inflatables and more. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:jgeary@cretepark.com" target="_blank">jgeary@cretepark.com</a></strong>

<strong>Reading Challenge Kick-Off Party</strong>

At noon, Limestone Township Public Library a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more.

<strong>» 815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>June 7</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>

<strong>Read to a Cat</strong>

Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence.

<strong>» Register: <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a></strong>