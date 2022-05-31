State police investigate fatal accident

<em>Editor's note: This story has been updated to identify the driver and passenger in the Jeep.</em>

MANTENO — A Manteno man died after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep on Illinois Route 50 at Kankakee County 10000 North Road Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim as Richard A. Culp, 41, of Manteno.

Culp was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center. He was not wearing a helmet, Gessner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, he said.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the crash occurred at 8:42 p.m.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicated a Jeep, driven by Robert D. Urban, 44, of Manteno, was traveling north on Illinois Route 50 and started a left turn onto 10000 North.

Culp was traveling south on Illinois Route 50 and was struck by the Jeep, ISP said.

Urban and his passenger, - Kevin W. Harrison, 53, of Monee, reported no injuries, ISP said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, ISP said.