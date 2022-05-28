Ricky Rockets in Kankakee set to begin

KANKAKEE — Following years of missed ground-breakings, the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center near Kankakee’s eastern edge appears set to begin within the next 30 days.

Owner Rick Heidner confirmed this week the planned $20 million-plus development immediately east of the city’s East Court Street and Interstate 57 intersection will begin in the late-June to early-July time frame.

“We are going to build it as quickly as we can,” he said. He said a realistic construction timeline would be 10-12 months, meaning the development would not likely be ready for customers until mid- to late-spring 2023.

Heidner has had a long, bumpy ride in terms of getting this development — at the site of the former 104,000-square-foot Kmart property — out of the planning phase and into construction.

The project dates back to 2016. It was announced in the then-mayoral administration of Nina Epstein. It was then rebooted during the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration, but again, failed to start.

Mayor Chris Curtis then put together another incentive package in November 2021.

Fuel centers have sprouted up along highways throughout the region in the past several years. Fuel centers have been developed at the recently-constructed I-57 interchange 318 in Bourbonnais, as well as the 308 interchange in Kankakee.

A fuel center was developed in Grant Park at Illinois 1, and Peotone recently announced development plans for a fueling complex within the village, again near I-57.

“I’m elated. I’m excited,” Curtis said.

He said he met with Heidner this week to go over final plans regarding foundation and grading work. He anticipated construction permits to be issued shortly.

He also anticipates earth-moving site preparation work to begin June 15 or just after that date.

“It’s full steam ahead,” the mayor said.

In the development agreement unanimously approved by the Kankakee City Council in November 2021, the city agreed to commit $1.25 million toward the project upon Heidner securing his financing.

The city also agreed to contribute another $250,000 once the development gains an occupancy permit.

Once opened, the administration said the business could pump $400,000 to $450,000 annually into the city’s budget through real estate, sales and gaming taxes.

This East Court location has largely been vacant since Kmart closed in 1994.

INTERCHANGE WORK

The fuel center project comes at an interesting time. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been targeting the redevelopment of the I-57 312 interchange.

IDOT officials have stated the interchange redevelopment could begin as soon as 2024. No construction contracts have been awarded for the redevelopment project, but early estimates have noted such a project could cost upward of $50 million.

City officials have been lobbying for upgrades to the interchange for many years.

The planned interchange would be built in a much different fashion than what currently exists. It would be what is called a single-point urban interchange.

Basically, this design is used in areas where there is limited space. The interchange works on the concept of traffic largely merging into the center point of the interchange.

In this case, the center point would be at East Court Street underneath the 1-57 overpass. A single traffic signal would then disperse traffic running in a number of points.

<strong>1994 </strong>— Kmart develops new Super Kmart in Bradley, abandoning its Kankakee location.

<strong>2015 </strong>— The former Kankakee Kmart store is demolished.

<strong>2015 </strong>— Rick Heidner, owner of Ricky Rockets, purchases 13.5 acres at East Court Street, immediately east of the Interstate 57 interchange for $585,000.

<strong>2016 </strong>— In January, the Kankakee City Council approves a development package.

<strong>2020 </strong>— In September, the city approves a second development package.

<strong>2021 </strong>— In November, the council approves a third development package.