KLASEY: Triumph and tragedy at sea

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This is part three of Jack Klasey’s Looking Back column on Iroquois County adventurer Paul Quentin “Quen” Cultra.

Quen Cultra spent Christmas Day 1970, at dinner with the family of the U. S. Ambassador to the island nation of Mauritius. The following morning, he was back at work on the Queequeg, repairing damage caused several weeks earlier when the sailboat was rammed by a large freighter off the coast of Madagascar.

Eighteen days after that Christmas dinner — on Jan. 12, 1971 — the Queequeg and her crew resumed their epic around-the-world journey. The first port of call, on January 25, was Durban, South Africa. Ahead of the crew was one on the most challenging and hazardous passages of their voyage, rounding the Cape of Good Hope.

That 800-mile-journey around the southern tip of the African continent was notorious for fierce storms (“a seaman’s nightmare,” noted Cultra in his 1977 book, “Queequeg’s Odyssey”).

They were struck by a strong gale, with 60-knot (70 mph) winds, only two days out of Durban. Cultra’s entry in the ship’s log read, “A good force 11 on the Beaufort Scale. So much spray, I’m not sure whether we’re above the surface or below. I just hope Queequeg holds together.”

After more than a week of cold, wet, windy sailing, they were nearing the end of their passage around the Cape. Only a few miles from Cape Town, in a sea lane heavily used by large freighters, the Queequeg was suddenly enveloped by dense fog.

“A fog horn blasted, shortly followed by the sound of splashing [propeller] blades,” recalled Cultra. “Another blast, this time closer. ... Through the waves of fog, an enormous black form headed for us. White water tumbled ahead of the bow less than seventy-five feet away. I aimed the flare gun just above the towering hulk and squeezed the trigger. The blazing red ball arched into the sky. The ship veered, missing us by yards.”

After a lengthy layover at Cape Town for repairs to sails and equipment, the Queequeg set sail once more on March 6, 1971. The Atlantic Ocean crossing of more than four thousand nautical miles, from Cape Town to Recife, Brazil, would include brief stops only at two isolated islands, St. Helena and Ascension. The estimated sailing time was 46 days, with arrival at Recife on April 21.

The westbound voyage across the Atlantic Ocean went smoothly, with sunny skies and calm, sparkling seas. On the ninth day out of Ascension Island, however — with only 100 sea miles remaining to Recife — the wind died.

For the next ten days, the sun beat down on the Queequeg on a sea that was dead calm. In addition to impatience with the weather-caused delay, Quen was anxious to reach Brazil because his girlfriend, Judy Cecil, was to meet the boat when it arrived in Recife. It would be their first visit in a year.

Finally, wind once again filled Queequeg’s sails, and she arrived at Recife on April 25. Quen and Judy spent a month sightseeing and relaxing in Brazil. One item on Quen’s agenda for the visit didn’t go as planned: “I wanted to get married in Brazil and finish the voyage together, but she chose to wait until I came home,” he recalled in his 1977 book. “As a compromise, we became engaged.”

Judy left for home on May 20; the next day, Queequeg set sail again. For the next three months, Quen and his crew would proceed northward with brief stops at several Caribbean islands, Bermuda and New York City.

During the first week of August, Queequeg’s hull entered fresh water for the first time in almost three years. Powered by a newly-purchased outboard motor, the vessel headed up the Hudson River, then passed through the 363-mile-long Erie Canal to the Great Lakes. Under sail again, Queequeg traversed Lake Erie, Lake Huron and finally, Lake Michigan.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, 1971, Quen guided his well-traveled vessel into Chicago’s Burnham Harbor. “When I saw the Chicago skyline yesterday, I knew I was coming home,” he told a Chicago Tribune reporter. Waiting at the harbor to greet the returning adventurer were his fiancée, Judy, his parents, and a crowd of friends and well-wishers.

After spending the winter at home in Iroquois County, Quen would officially complete his around-the-world trip by motoring Queequeg from Chicago down the Illinois River to Seneca, where he had cast off in March 1968.

Home from the sea, the sailor became a husband, a father and a farmer/businessman. Quen was involved in real estate and property development; Judy became a Public Health nurse. Their marriage was blessed with four daughters.

Although Quen lived and worked in landlocked Iroquois County, the sea still called to him. Some three decades after building Queequeg, he reopened the “Cultra Shipyard” and constructed Queequeg II.

Cultra’s original vessel was a trimaran (with three hulls), while the new boat was a two-hulled catamaran. The catamaran was larger (43 feet vs. 35 feet), allowing a more-roomy cabin with more space for crew and supplies.

Like its predecessor, Queequeg II was launched at Seneca on the Illinois River, but instead of departing on a world-circling cruise, she was homeported in Florida.

During the early years of the 2000s, Quen captained less-ambitious voyages for the enjoyment of friends and family. In late 2001, for example, the Cultra family spent two months cruising to Cuba and a number of islands in the Caribbean.

At age 68, some forty years after his first around-the-world voyage, Quen Cultra embarked upon his second epic adventure. On Aug. 23, 2007, he set sail from Key Largo, Fla., accompanied by crew members Joe Strykowski and Leo Sherman.

Strykowski, 72, was a marine naturalist whom Quen had met while teaching a celestial navigation class at Chicago’s Adler Planetarium. Sherman, the youngest crew member, was 54. A longtime friend of Cultra’s, Sherman was a Gilman resident who took a year’s leave of absence from his job as vocational director of Iroquois County schools to sail aboard Queequeg II.

For the next seventeen months, the adventurers sailed westward across the vast Pacific and into the Indian Ocean, revisiting many of the ports of call from Quen’s first voyage. The Cultra family joined them for the lengthy stretch from Tahiti to Australia.

On the early afternoon of Jan. 20, 2009, about 200 miles off the coast of Madagascar, disaster — in the form of a towering 50-foot-high wave — struck Queequeg II. The monster wave swept Quen Cultra into the sea and flipped the sailboat upside down. Sherman and Strykowski were in the cabin, which soon began to flood.

As the two men attempted to reach survival gear stored in one of the catamaran’s hulls, Strykowsi was washed overboard. Two days later, Leo Sherman was rescued by a passing freighter.

The Cultra family’s announcement of Quen’s death read, “Paul Quentin ‘Quen’ Cultra, lifelong sailor and adventurer, enjoyed his last sunrise at sea on January 20, 2009, in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar.”

At a memorial service held on Feb. 7, a eulogy was delivered by Quen’s friend since childhood, attorney and Daily Journal newspaper columnist Dennis Marek. “I admired my friend,” noted Marek. “He had courage. He had passion. He died living his dream that was real and in Technicolor and smelled of salt every day.”

In 1873, almost a century before Quen Cultra’s first epic voyage, a world-famous detective built a house just outside Onarga that he used as his country home for many years. Who was he?

Answer: Allan Pinkerton, who was President Lincoln’s Union Army “spymaster” during the Civil War, and later the operator of the nation’s largest detective agency. The Pinkerton Agency’s logo — a large eye with the motto “We Never Sleep,” was the origin of the term “private eye” used to describe a detective.