Registration deadlines set for June 28 primary election

With the Primary Election coming up on June 28, both Kankakee and Iroquois counties have set their voter registration deadlines for Tuesday, May 31. That also will be the last day to change an address for voter registration.

For those currently 17 years old who will be 18 years old by the date of the next General Election, they may register now to vote in the Primary Election.

Registration may be available for day-of voting at polls.

To register, bring at least two forms of identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, employer or student identification, credit card, birth certificate or naturalization papers, with your name, and one article must show your current living address.

To change an address, go to the County Clerk’s Office or mail in the voter’s registration card with the new address. For those who have changed their name by marriage since they last voted, they will need to re-register.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

Individuals can register to vote in person at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, located at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, or by mail.

When submitting a voter registration application, fill out the entire application and sign before mailing the completed application to:

Kankakee County Clerk, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountyclerk.gov" target="_blank">kankakeecountyclerk.gov</a> and select “Voter Registration.”

<strong>IROQUOIS COUNTY</strong>

Individuals may register in the office of the Iroquois County Clerk located in the Iroquois County Administrative Center, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, they may register in the office of their village or township clerk, with their precinct committeeman or voter registrar in their precinct.

For the name of a nearby registrar, call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960. Additionally, there is a paperless voter registration application on the Iroquois County website at <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections</a> and also on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

The County Clerk’s office will be open for Grace Period Registration and Voting from June 1 to 28. During this grace period, an unregistered qualified elector may register to vote and also a registered voter may submit a change of address form in person at the County Clerk’s office.

Office hours for Grace Period Registration and Voting are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June. County offices will be closed on Monday, May 30 and June 20.

If a voter registers or changes an address during this grace period registration and wishes to vote at the June 28 General Primary, he or she must do so by registering to vote or updating their address in the County Clerk’s office, and voting in the office at the same time as registering or updating their address.