Closed roads reopen for holiday travel in Kankakee, Iroquois counties

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day weekend to minimize travel disruption.

Nonemergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

• I-57 between Onarga and Buckley; lane reductions continue.

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

• U.S. 45/52 near 7000N Road north of Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Armour Road over the Canadian National railroad in Bourbonnais; lane reductions continue.

• Grinnell Road under I-57 in Kankakee; closed.

• I-57 over the Kankakee River; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 17 east of Herscher Road; lane reductions continue, with traffic controlled by temporary signals.