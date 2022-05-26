Memorial Day 2022 events throughout community

Several events have been planned in and around Kankakee County to honor Memorial Day. The day is observed on May 30.

<strong>Kankakee County Veterans Council</strong>

At 8 a.m. on Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens, east on Route 17 at Lowe Road, in order to complete the placement of flags on the graves of veterans.

To volunteer or for any questions, contact Edward Peters at 815-953-4572. Social distancing and uses of masks will be in place.

<strong>Kankakee Courthouse services</strong>

Memorial Day services will take place on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Kelly Frey will be the keynote speaker. She is a nurse leader at Riverside Medical Center.

The Kankakee Veterans Council will post the colors, accompanied by the Kankakee High School JROTC cadets. Kourtney Hopkins, senior program manager for the Women Veterans Program at the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, will have a message to open the ceremonies.

Musician Tim Rehmer will perform the national anthem and other vocals throughout the event. Chaplain Peg Myers, a Marine veteran, will give the invocation. Karen Smietanski, of the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, will supervise the laying of the wreaths, with assistance from the JROTC cadets.

Mike Spade, commander of the St. George American Legion, will lead the rifle squad from that legion in firing a salute, which will honor women veterans. Marine Corps League bugler Emma Caise will play taps.

<strong>Kankakee Memorial Gardens</strong>

Services for Memorial Day will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Kankakee Memorial Gardens on Route 17 east of Kankakee. This year’s services are dedicated to women veterans.

Military rites will be performed by organizations of the Kankakee Veterans’ Council: St. George American Legion Post 1164, Kankakee American Legion Post 85, Kankakee County Disabled American Veterans Post Chapter 34, Kankakee VFW Post 2857 and the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County.

Colors will be posted by the Kankakee High JROTC cadets.

Kourtney Hopkins, senior program manager for the Women Veterans Program at the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, will have a Memorial Day message. She is a 12-year Army veteran, who served a tour with Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Kelly Frey, an Army veteran who served eight years and was deployed as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, will be the keynote speaker.

<strong>Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery</strong>

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at Elwood will have Memorial Day services Monday.

A musical prelude will start at 11 a.m. The service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Terry Prince, the director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, will be the keynote speaker. The ceremony will be held at the Avenue of Flags. Parking on or near the avenue will be limited, so plan to arrive early or plan accordingly.

Volunteers are needed to gather up American flags that have been placed on veterans’ graves. Pick up will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Memorial Day at the Illinois Veterans Home</strong>

Memorial Day activities at the Illinois Veterans Home will follow COVID restrictions.

This year’s services are set for Monday at Veterans Hall. No outside guests will be allowed. There will be a reading of the names of those residents who have passed during the last year. Residents will be treated to pie and coffee.

Again, the service will closed to the public.

Lady veterans from the home will participate in the Beverly/Morgan Park Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday in those communities.

<strong>Manteno American Legion</strong>

The Manteno Legion Color Guard, veterans and the public will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday by honoring fallen warriors at five local cemeteries and performing a remembrance for the deceased, which includes a rifle salute followed by Taps played on the bugle.

The Manteno Legion Commander and the Manteno Legion Chaplain also will give a short speech. Upon return to the Manteno Legion, the Color Guard, along with veterans and supporters, will march to the Legion Park, where a final remembrance will be performed.

The schedule is as follows: 8 a.m. at Deselm Cemetery; 8:30 a.m. at Blooms Grove Cemetery; 9 a.m. at Veterans Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery; 9:50 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery; 10:40 a.m. at March from American Legion to Legion Park; 11 a.m. at Legion Park remembrance.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend any or all of these events. A small lunch will be served at the Manteno Legion afterward.

The Manteno American Legion is located at 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.