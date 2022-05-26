Frey keynote speaker at 2 events Monday

Eight-year U.S. Army veteran Kelly Frey will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day services. This year’s tribute will be a special salute to women veterans.

Frey will speak at 9 a.m. Monday at Memorial Gardens Cemetery along Illinois 17, east of Kankakee, and at 10:30 a.m., also on Monday, outside of the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own seating. The programs will be held, rain or shine.

Frey became a combat veteran in 2003 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom. She is a combat engineer with experience in heavy equipment and transportation. Her responsibilities included being a company safety non-commissioned officer, platoon medic, weapons specialist and equal opportunity officer.

Frey has been active in veterans’ activities as the president of the local chapter of Buddy Check 22, a group trying to raise awareness of suicide among veterans and post traumatic stress disorder.

The “22” represents the reported average number of veterans who commit suicide on any given day.

Professionally, Frey is a leader nurse at Riverside Medical Center. She graduated from Grand Canyon University in 2015 with a masters of science in nursing.

Her nursing experience of 13 years includes critical care, trauma, cardiovascular, neurosurgical and pre-hospital care. Frey has been an elected member of the Donovan School Board for the past three years.