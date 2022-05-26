Farmers' mental health challenges addressed

KANKAKEE — Farming is unlike most other professions, and much of what makes the field unique — as well as rewarding — also makes it challenging from a mental health standpoint.

Matt Perreault, Herscher area fourth-generation farmer of corn, soybeans and wheat, shared a common joke among his family that also contains a grain of truth — “We will worry the corn into the ground.”

“We worry about it a lot of years, and every year, except 2019 since I’ve been alive, we get a crop planted,” he said.

Perreault explained that many factors make farming a distinctly stressful career.

Mainly, it is the uncertainty.

“There’s so many unknowns,” he said. “We do have crop insurance. We do have things to cover us should Mother Nature deal us a really bad hand, and we do have revenue protection that helps us balance out those highs and lows, but at the end of the day, there’s still a lot of uncertainties that go throughout the growing year.”

When several of those rougher financial years occur consecutively is when a farmer’s stress can really build, Perreault said.

GETTING HELP

Last week, state agriculture officials held a press conference at the University of Illinois Extension in Bourbonnais to spread the word about initiatives to address the mental health needs of farmers and their families.

Specifically, the Farm Family Resource Initiative (FFRI), operated through the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, was established in 2019 for this purpose.

Having launched as a six-county pilot program in Christian, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Morgan and Sangamon counties, FFRI connects farmers with mental health resources and providers via telephone hotline.

Funded through a USDA grant, FFRI expanded to all 102 counties in 2021.

The General Assembly appropriated an additional $500,000 during the last legislative session to maintain the expansion of the program statewide throughout fiscal year 2023.

Farmers can call or text the hotline at 1-833-FARM-SOS to be connected to mental health resources. The service is available 24/7 and is completely anonymous.

Those who prefer email can reach call center staff at <a href="mailto:FarmFamilyResourceHelpline@mhsil.com" target="_blank">FarmFamily ResourceHelpline@mhsil.com</a>.

Up to six telehealth counseling appointments are also available free of charge.

Additional resources on farm stress from the University of Illinois Extension are available online at <a href="http://extension.illinois.edu/health/farm-stress" target="_blank">extension.illinois.edu/health/farm-stress</a>.

Jerry Costello II, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, noted that a farmer could access the hotline using their smartphone “from the cab of a tractor.”

“We all know farmers many times are stoic type individuals, and getting someone to just reach out that first time to access mental health help [is the goal],” he said. “Unfortunately, in our state and in our country, sometimes there’s a stigma. The fact that this is anonymous hopefully will be a catalyst for someone to reach out.”

ROUGH START TO PLANTING SEASON

Costello also described how a difficult start to the planting season this year has caused stress for many in rural communities.

The late spring meant planting did not go according to schedule.

In one week’s time, Illinois farmers recently jumped from having 15% of corn and 11% of beans planted to having 55% of corn and 38% of beans planted, Costello said.

Based on five-year rolling averages, 84% of corn and 69% of beans would have normally been in the ground by that time, he added.

“So what that means is, farmers have been working 24/7 out in the fields for the last five or six days of the decent weather that we have finally received,” Costello said.

Perreault, who has a 2-year-old son and another child on the way, said that maintaining a work-life balance during certain times of the year can be tricky.

“A couple of weeks ago, I didn’t see my family awake for about six or seven days straight,” he said. “We would start first thing in the morning, and I would get home at 10:30, 11 o’clock at night.”

On the other hand, not being able to get out and plant because condition aren’t exactly right, such as the amount of rainfall, can be just as trying.

“Those are other things that can really lean on someone’s mental health,” Perreault said.

FINANCIAL UNCERTAINTY

Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, a self-described “farm kid from Kankakee County,” said increased cost of diesel fuel, fertilizer and other materials are adding to the stress, with some prices as high as four times their usual rate.

“If you think that putting your crop in the ground, fertilizing that crop and starting a month late doesn’t put you under stress, believe me you’re wrong,” Joyce said.

Megan Walsh, University of Illinois Extension county director for Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties, noted that she is all too familiar with the stressors farmers face.

“I grew up in a farm family, and I know not a day went by that my parents weren’t worried about the weather, commodity prices and operating costs, and these were not unique to our household,” she said. “Currently, inflation, supply chain issues and labor are just a few of the things that are being exacerbated by the pandemic and increasing the pressure on a profession that already deals with a large amount.”

Perreault also noted that commodity prices are “at some of the highest levels we’ve seen in the last decade,” but that these high prices are not sustainable in the long term.

In upcoming years, if farmers’ expenses don’t decrease as well, there would inevitably be a “pretty big disparity” in their income, he said.

He added that farmers don’t choose what price to sell their crops for; they have to go by the market price

“You might be able to go to your boss and say, ‘I really busted my butt in the last six months,’ and list the reasons why you deserve a raise,” he said. “That doesn’t work in farming. I worked my butt off the last few years and haven’t done very well.”

<strong>LOOKING UP</strong>

Joyce also said that when farmers do well, the community does well, especially in an agricultural area like Kankakee County.

“Mental health has had a stigma to it for decades, and not just in the agriculture industry, but in all industries, and I think Illinois is committed to erasing that stigma,” Joyce said. “We want to give farmers opportunity any way they can, because they all think they are tough men and women, but sometimes they need a hand to reach out.”

Perreault said that despite the mental health challenges, farming is generally “more rewarding than it is stressful,” which keeps the farming community coming back for more.

For generational farmers like himself, farming feels like it is “in our blood.”

“It’s kind of just what we were born to do,” Perreault said.

Whether he yields a bountiful crop or a short crop, the process of planting every spring and seeing growth every summer is always worth it, Perreault said.

“It’s like I always tell everyone, there’s no other thing that I love doing more.”