Residents at Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno reflect on wars

MANTENO — Memorial Day is a time to reminisce for many veterans.

At the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, the Daily Journal talked with Ronald Woodman and Joseph Noll about their service.

Both men worked on repairing and servicing aircraft, though different types of aircraft for different branches of the armed forces.

Woodman, now 78, is a native of Palos Hills, who was drafted into the Army in 1965. He was sent to Fort Knox for basic training and to Fort Eustis, Va., for advanced training. The Army gave him a test and determined he was suited to work repairing helicopters. He was a specialist E4, the equivalent of a corporal.

So that’s what he did, serving the men and equipment of the First Cavalry Air Mobile as part of the 15th Transportation Corps. Woodman had a one-year tour in the Central Highlands of Vietnam at An Khe.

He was there for Christmas of 1965. Our winter is the monsoon season in Vietnam.

“It was hot and wet,” he remembered. “In the morning you would get out of your wet bed and get into your wet fatigues. In the evening, you would get out of your wet fatigues and into your wet bed.”

During the summer, he says, it was so hot, you would feel the heat creeping up your neck. “It was 115 in the shade,” he says.

Still, Woodman says, he had it good compared to the infantry that patrolled in the jungle.

The VC would fire rockets and mortar rounds at the base. “They started by aiming at the choppers,” he said, “then they figured it made sense to aim at the men.”

He recalls one soldier in his unit getting hit in the back while in his tent. He was killed instantly.

Coming back home, Woodman worked for ComEd, Continental Can and Illinois Bell. He’s been a resident of the Illinois Veterans Home since August of 2021. He’s been married to his wife, Fran, for 54 years. They have two sons, Ronald Jr. and Michael.

He says he’s proud of his service, but when they drafted him, “I went kicking and screaming.”

“They wanted me. I didn’t want them,” he said.

Joseph Noll, 71, was originally from Indianapolis. He joined the Navy out of high school. Classified as IA, he selected the Navy before the Army got him.

He went to Great Lakes for Basic Training, then was assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy as an aviation machinist’s mate. He rose to be Chief Petty Officer Third Class.

He became what is called a plane captain. These men service Navy aircraft. The planes he looked after at the time were F4 Phantoms. He would check their systems and flaps, fill the plane with fuel, strap the pilot in and make sure the plane was correctly loaded into the catapult.

Noll performed that task aboard the Kennedy, on the USS Saratoga and also at Naval Air Station Oceana.

He was stationed in the Mediterranean and the North Atlantic from 1971 to 1974. His unit would have gone to Vietnam if the war had not been drawing to an end.

“I was glad to get out when I did,” he said. “I believe in my country, but I did not like the politics.”

After the service, Noll worked for Flying Tigers, a freight service at O’Hare for a short time and for many years at Acme Steel.

His family in the area includes a niece from Coal City and a sister and brother-in-law from Park Forest.

Memorial Day at the Illinois Veterans Home

Memorial Day activities at the Illinois Veterans Home will keep COVID-19 in mind.

This year’s services are set for Monday at Veterans Hall. No outside guests will be allowed. There will be a reading of the names of those residents who have passed during the last year. Residents will be treated to pie and coffee.

Lady veterans from the home will participate in the Beverly/Morgan Park Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday in those communities.