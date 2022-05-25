County sees COVID vaccination at standstill, surge in cases

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has hit a plateau with its COVID-19 vaccination rate and it is just a tick above 50%.

The county has fully vaccinated 56,700 people or 50.9% of the population.

“That number is just not climbing anymore,” said John Bevis, county health department administrator at Tuesday’s County Board Executive Committee meeting. “Most people coming into the health department and apparently into the pharmacies and doctor’s offices are getting booster shots. They’re not necessarily getting original shots.

“But there are a few, and so that number does creep up. It could take another two or three weeks before we even get into 52%.”

About 27,500 have been given booster shots, or about one-fourth of the population.

The county has recorded just one death attributed to COVID in the past 52 days. There have been 366 COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Bevis recommends that those who are considered high risk get vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas of high spread, stay home if sick, get tested and wash hands frequently.

The county is also seeing a small surge in COVID cases as the whole state has seen an increase. Kankakee County was moved into the medium transmission rate. The county has been recording 30 to 50 new cases per day.

“I can’t say there’s rhyme or reason for [the increase],” Bevis said. “People who are vaccinated and fully boosted are getting it. People who aren’t vaccinated obviously have a greater chance of getting it. What we are seeing locally though is that it’s very transmissible.

“The symptoms are kind of intense for a couple of days and then it seems to go away, so like a very bad cold or a case of the flu. It’s not as lethal at this moment, as obviously COVID was originally at the beginning.”

What might be contributing to the surge, Bevis said, is that young school children might be contracting the virus and bringing it home.

“If you remember, they are the last group that has not been able to receive a vaccine yet,” he said about the five-and-under youth population. “As a result, they come home, probably transmit to their parents who then go to work and transmit it to us.

“That’s where we’re seeing this current surge in our numbers. I won’t call it an outbreak because we’re definitely not anywhere near 200 cases a day or plus, as we were before, but we’ve had a couple of 50-plus days in the last week.

“The last two days we’ve seen those numbers coming down. We’ll keep monitoring that, and I hope they continue to go down.”

County Board member Steven Hunter asked Bevis is the health department was doing anything new or innovative to increase the vaccination rate.

“We are not opposed to still trying to go out within the community to places where the people are in crowds to try to promote the vaccinations,” Bevis said. “We’re not really getting anybody walking in our door. I don’t know what the pharmacies are seeing in regards to people walking up and saying, ‘I’m ready for my shot now.’ It’s far and few in between, but people are doing that.”

Bevis said the county is entrenched where it’s at with the vaccination rate, and it could take another year to get to 60 percent.

Hunter also asked what incentives the health department could offer people to get vaccinated.

“Saving your life is the best I can do,” Bevis said. “We have no money. We can’t do incentives like some of these other organizations were able to do. We get the vaccine. Our role is to protect, educate and monitor the health of the county.”

Bevis said it’s unknown if the county had a higher vaccination rate, that there wouldn’t be as many cases. He said areas that have rates near 70 percent still saw a surge in the variant cases.

“Two and a half years ago, this was scary,” he said. “Now, it’s not so much. It can still kill people. Just like not wearing a seatbelt can, but we’re in a better place. I’m just hoping that at some point we do go from pandemic to endemic.”

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

50.9%

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

48.6%

<strong>Will</strong> <strong>County</strong>

65.2%

<strong>Illinois</strong>

68.7%

<strong>Indiana</strong>

55.3%

<strong>United</strong> <strong>States</strong>

67.1%

<em>Sources</em>: Illinois Department of Public Health, ourworldindata.org