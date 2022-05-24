Toddlers boogie at Bourbonnais library's Preschool Prom

Toddlers and youngsters boogied the morning away at Bourbonnais Public Library Saturday during the first-ever Preschool Prom.

Dancing to tunes such as “Baby Shark” and Encanto’s “Surface Pressure,” dozens of kids danced alongside their parents and guardians.

Between dances, Brody Beard, 3, of Bourbonnais, shared, “I’m on a date with mommy!”

Inspired by the song and dance of the library’s Family Storytime, youth services coordinator Rory Parilac decided to develop a full-fledged party.

“I think kids like to dress up and like to feel special,” she said. “I’d like to note how many awesome parents are here dancing with their kids.”

Many of the parents in attendance were dressed for the occasion in dresses and suits.

Parilac said about half of the attendees were from the storytime program. “It’s cool to see some new faces.”

Instead of a punch bowl, there were juice boxes and frosted animal cookies. The black-and-gold decor featured a sparkly backdrop where kids took turns getting their photos taken.

Many could be heard proudly saying, “Cheese!” while wearing photo props, including king and queen crowns and sashes.

Towards the end of the program, library staff members — who also were dressed to impress — brought in ball-pit balls and cotton snowballs that kids had a blast tossing around.

The dance ended the same way that each storytime ends, by putting hands in the air and singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

Parilac hopes this will be an annual event. She noted that, with COVID, there haven’t been “many opportunities to get down and boogie.”

“This feels like a fresh start,” she said.

<strong>Family Storytime</strong>

Scheduled for 10 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17. The whole family is invited for stories and fun. This is for all ages and no registration is required.

<strong>Books with Baby Storytime</strong>

Scheduled for 10 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays now through Aug. 19. This storytime is designed for parents and their young kids. Books with Baby offers developmentally appropriate songs, rhymes, stories and more. Meet other parents and learn new things with your child. No registration is required.

<strong>Annual Straw Bale Community Garden Planting Day</strong>

Join the library for the fifth annual year of the straw bale community garden with a kick-off planting day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The garden is located next to the library and volunteers will be there to assist in getting bales planted and ready for the season. All bales are $6 — $7 with wire trellis installation — and plants will be provided. For more details and registration, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/bplbales" target="_blank">bit.ly/bplbales</a>.

For more information on Bourbonnais Public Library events, go to <a href="https://bourbonnaislibrary.org/" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>. The library is located at 250 W. John Casey Rd., Bourbonnais.