Group works toward Olley memorial

Ray Olley will never be forgotten when it comes to Kankakee County, the place he called home.

And there is a group of area residents who are planning and fundraising for the Ray Olley Memorial in an effort to make sure his name is always recognized here.

The memorial will be named for Olley, a Kankakee County World War II Navy veteran, who died at the age of 97 on July 4, 2020. He was one of Kankakee County’s last World War II veterans.

The memorial is intended to call attention to two war stories that are often under reported.

First, Olley had post-traumatic stress disorder.

Secondly, he was devoted to a pet dog, Elinore, during the war.

Elinore was a needless casualty of the war, thrown overboard by a shipmate.

The hope is to help explain PTSD to the general population and to remember dogs who served.

The final design of the memorial is still being worked on, though it will likely contain a representation of both Olley and Elinore.

The location also is uncertain, though Manteno, Bradley and Bourbonnais have been discussed. Brian Zasada Sr., commander of the fundraising arm of the committee, said no suitable location will be ruled out. The hope is to get a location where the monument will be visible for large numbers of people, yet quiet enough so that it can be a spot of both reflection and storytelling.

Wherever it lands, the memorial will have a brick paver program, both to raise funds and to add many other local names to the project. Zasada said the group raised more than $1,000 at the May 7 2xtreme Monster Truck show at the Will County Fairgrounds. Donations can be made through the group’s website, <a href="http://rayolleymemorial.com" target="_blank">rayolleymemorial.com</a>. The drive is a 501c3 charity.

Zasada said the group plans to be at the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival and the Manteno Oktoberfest. Other summer events are possible. They would like to find out what the requirements are for the Momence Gladiolus Festival.

Cathy Olley Stevens, Ray’s daughter and a member of the committee, said PTSD had a profound effect on her father’s life.

Olley had five brothers, all of whom served in the war. Ray enlisted in the Navy, serving as a quartermaster and signalman aboard LSM-311 (Landing Ship Medium). The ship was part of the landings on the island of Leyte during the battle of the Philippines. In a devastating moment, the man next to Olley was killed.

“There was depression. There were rough times,” Cathy says. “He never talked about his experiences until we had grown up.” Cathy says his wife of 73 years, Maryjane, who passed in 2020, could be protective of him.

She described her father as a frugal, resourceful person, who somehow managed to raise seven kids without going broke.

Her dad could be reclusive at times, she says. Yet he was known at work as a person who was outgoing and careful. He looked to the future, but he had a connection with the past.

“He cared about people,” she said. “He was the type of person who would give people second chances.”

Olley spoke at the first meeting organized by Eric Peterson, an Afghan War veteran who has founded Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit designed to promote positive mental health practices among veterans.

Olley reached out to people, Cathy said, trying to do good things. He shaved his head for St. Baldrick’s Day, a youth cancer fundraiser. In common with many vets who had PTSD, his life was one of service, Zasada said.

Cathy thanks physical therapist JoJo Sayson for becoming a best friend to her dad. They worked on charitable causes together.

Sayson, whose office is in Bourbonnais, is a lieutenant commander in the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary who worked diligently to get Olley Philippine medals for the liberation of that country.