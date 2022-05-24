Bourbonnais Sgt. Sztuba completes Northwestern program

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Police Department celebrated the recent graduation of Sgt. Jason Sztuba from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.

Sgt. Sztuba successfully completed the 10-week, 400-hour Police Staff and Command program, which ran Jan. 3 through May 6. He graduated in SPSC Class #514, which included a total of 33 students.

“We are very proud of Sgt. Stzuba and his recent accomplishment,” expressed Chief of Police James Phelps in a news release. “We look forward to him applying his education and leadership training to the Bourbonnais Police Department and Village of Bourbonnais.”

The School of Police Staff and Command is an intensive leadership and management education program that helps prepare experienced law enforcement professionals for success in senior command positions. The curriculum incorporates command-level content such as planning and policies, media relations, organizational behavior, budgeting and resource allocation, human resources, contemporary policing and more.

The Northwestern University Center for Public Safety was established in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in Police Training, Management Training and Executive Development.

Sergeant Sztuba joined the Bourbonnais Police Department in 2011. A U.S. Navy veteran, Sztuba has served the department as Detective, Crime Scene Technician, Nuisance Abatement Program Coordinator, Field Training Officer, Hostage Negotiator and as a member of the county-wide Emergency Response Team. He resides in Bourbonnais with his wife, Laura. They have two children.

The Bourbonnais Police Department consists of 26 officers serving 18,164 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.