Village of Manteno offers Property Tax Rebate

MANTENO — The Village of Manteno will now be offering a property tax rebate for 100 percent of the Village portion of the property taxes. To be eligible, applicants must:

• Hold legal or equitable title to such Homestead Real Estate continuously between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

• Be the current homeowner and currently reside at the address.

• Have not received rental income generated from this property in 2021.

• Have no past due bills, tickets, fines or violations owed to the Village of Manteno.

• Claim responsibility (when applicable) in reporting the rebate to the IRS as part of your annual income tax filing.

• The homeowner or mortgage lender has paid the entire property tax due on the property, and there is no other subsequent owner who has paid, in whole or in part, such taxes.

The filing Deadline is Oct. 31 and applications must be submitted to: Village of Manteno, 98 East Third Street, Manteno, IL 60950.

Copies of the following documents must be included with the application:

• 2021 property tax bill (payable in 2022)

• Current valid Illinois driver’s license or state ID card listing the homeowner’s Manteno address.

The application can be found on the Village’s website at <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>. For questions, call Village Hall at 815-929-4800.