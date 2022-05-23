Kankakee girls track returns with a win

Kankakee’s Aniya Lewis hugs teammate Naomi Bey-Osborne after winning the Class 2A 4x400-meter relay at the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University Saturday.

The gold was one of six golds the Kays won on their way to the team state title, the first team state championship in school history in any sport.

The Kays won three individual gold medals — Bey-Osborne in the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and Na’Kyrah Cooks in the long jump — and three team first-place finishes — the 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter in addition to the 4x400-meter relays — to help them earn the team state trophy at Eastern Illinois University Saturday.

