Umpire numbers dwindling amidst officiating shortage

Andy Denault has found a connection with local youth sports he can’t shake.

As a certified official in baseball, softball, basketball, football and volleyball for 13 years, the 58-year-old Bradley resident has found the void that was left in his life when he stopped coaching his own children’s youth sports teams years ago.

Denault and his officiating partner, Alan West, a 10-year veteran in baseball, softball, basketball and football, who also began officiating as a way to connect with area sports and youth alike, have been seen at various area ballparks this spring on any day that ends in “Y” and didn’t welcome rain showers.

“I love being around the kids and they’re totally different than what you’d think,” West said. “There’s a lot of good friendship and sportsmanship amongst them because they know each other from travel sports and have been playing [together and against each other] for years.”

And while part of their heavy workloads are due to their passions for second jobs that feel more to them like hobbies, they’re also working every day out of necessity.

Illinois is facing a sports catastrophe with a lack of officials.

THE PROBLEM

In a story last month from Springfield Fox affiliate AJ Gersh, a survey of IHSA officials cited a drop from 13,700 officials a decade ago to less than 10,000 now, creating a tight crunch on available officials.

And in an area noted for its baseball and softball passions, from the youth levels on up, that dwindling number is especially being felt locally.

“It’s never been like this,” Denault said of the umpiring shortage this spring. “I’ve never seen it to where I’m getting emails the day of games with that many games still needing umpires.”

West and Denault are booked as a pair in their various sports through the end of next basketball season, but have seen themselves split up to umpire one game apiece, even at the varsity level.

But where high school sports are being hit the hardest are the smaller levels. Bishop McNamara Catholic High School athletic director Aaron Hamilton said the Fightin’ Irish baseball program had to postpone or cancel three junior varsity games and their conference — the Metro Suburban Conference — created a rule this year permitting one umpire per lower-level game to help ensure there were enough to go around.

“There aren’t enough officials to go around,” Hamilton said. “Our assigners do multiple conferences and because of the shortage we’ve had to go down to just one official for JV games.”

<strong>THE ROOT OF THE ISSUE</strong>

West said that after COVID-19 wiped out a year of prep sports and forced masks for almost an additional year, most officials never came back.

“Before COVID a lot of older guys would sit around and wait for a basketball game to start, go officiate for a few hours and go back home,” West said. “I think after not having anything and then having to wear masks, that was almost two years and some people were just like, ‘OK, I’m done,’ and didn’t come back.”

Denault and West’s assigner, Jordyn Cohen of the Illinois Officials Association and the president of the South Suburbs Officials Association, gave credence to West’s claim, but noted that the pandemic simply accelerated a regression that was already in the process.

He claimed the umpiring drought is much more severe than the IHSA has seen across all sports.

“I think that, for years, people sensed it was coming, but not as fast as it came and it came really quick,” Cohen said. “Really, after COVID, it went that much quicker, and we’re down more than 50 percent in Illinois for registered baseball umpires.”

Whether it be as the head of umpires for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League or at Trinity Academy, where he serves as the athletic director, softball coach and boys and girls basketball coach, Mike Lawrence said the same group of umpires are back every year, but they’re not getting any younger.

“We’re not getting any younger and there aren’t a whole lot of younger people that want to come out, enjoy the game and have a positive impact,” Lawrence said. “... The 25-to-40-year-olds who used to play the game and still want to be part of the game, for whatever reason — and there could be 1,000 of them — aren’t coming and we’re short umpires.”

<strong>THE MESSAGE FOR PARENTS</strong>

West and Denault both noted that coaches have been more understanding and supportive of the umpire shortage and situations, particularly when the pair is split and working a game alone.

That’s not something, however, Denault said translated to the stands all the time, and that umpires aren’t the only ones facing the brunt of unnecessary comments from outside the field of play.

“Parents need to understand their kid won’t make it to the majors just because you called them out for stepping off the base at 12 years old,” Denault said. “And they know when they swung at a pitch over their head, you don’t need to remind them.

“They just need to be more supportive.”

Despite what they may hear from the peanut gallery, Cohen hopes umpires realize just how grateful those connected to the game are for their increased workloads.

“The appreciation for those guys is there and you cant thank them enough,” Cohen said. “They buckle up the bootstraps and go do it.”

<strong>THE FINANCIAL FACTOR</strong>

With the changing supply and demand, Cohen noted the abilities that organizations like travel teams and even some Little Leagues have to offer more pay than high school, particularly the freshmen and sophomore levels, and in much tidier fashion.

“There are travel teams and Little Leagues paying more money for umpires than high schools,” Cohen said. “And travel teams and tournaments play time limit baseball, so in a lot of cases they can do three or four games at a travel tournament faster than a high school doubleheader, and make a lot more money doing it.”

That’s something that causes potential concern for Lawrence, both for his athletes at Trinity and especially the softball players at BBYSL.

“I’m afraid, particularly in the summer, it will be a ‘who’s the highest bidder?’ type of thing,” Lawrence said. “You can’t go in a rec league and just keep jacking the prices up to where it’s not affordable.

“Travel ball is a little different, but even there, the higher it goes, the higher the expectation is.”

<strong>A POTENTIAL SOLUTION</strong>

With his deep connections to prep and youth sports, Lawrence has considered an idea that he thinks could intertwine education and athletics in a school setting, providing more work opportunities for young people and helping fill a glaring hole in youth sports.

“I’ve heard of different places allowing officiating classes as PE [electives] and that’s a good thing,” Lawrence said. “You’re able to do the teaching part, you can watch game film, and as long as they show up and participate, let them take the [certification] test like [officials] take the test.”

Lawrence said that those interested in officiating at the BBYSL — at any level — can visit <a href="http://bbysl.com" target="_blank">bbysl.com</a> for more information. Those interested in learning more about becoming a high school umpire can contact Cohen at his email address, jordan@ilofficials.com. Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a certified IHSA official in any of the 16 sports it offers can visit <a href="http://ihsa.org/officials" target="_blank">ihsa.org/officials</a>.