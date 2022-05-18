Snipes, Slone seek Illinois revival

KANKAKEE — Primary Election Day is more than one month away and the two Democratic Party candidates vying to unseat 79th Illinois House District State Rep. Jackie Haas squared off before a sparse audience Tuesday evening.

Kankakeean Robert Ellington-Snipes and Park Forest resident and village trustee Erin Slone faced off in the fourth-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library as they sought votes for the June 28 Primary Election to take on Haas in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Slone, a former investment banker, works as a business consultant for the strategic planning nonprofit organization, Attune to Grow, Inc., based in Naperville. Snipes is a supervisor at Kankakee High School for remote learning students. He is a 1978 graduate of Momence High School.

A resident of Park Forest, Slone’s home is at the very northern edge of the 79th District.

While the candidates differ on how the state goes about conducting its business of government, they both agreed the state must do more in terms of limiting taxation as Illinoisans grapple with high taxes, notably property taxes.

The state has been losing residents for several years, particularly to the neighboring states of Indiana and Wisconsin, as disgruntled residents seek a lower cost of living outside of Illinois’ borders.

The debate was hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

Snipes, a 15-year Kankakee County Board member, who also serves on the board of the Kankakee County Housing Authority, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker is on the correct path with his infrastructure program across the state.

But, Snipes, 61, who sought the state representative position two years ago before losing in the primary, said the state must take an in-depth look at which programs it is funding.

He noted funding for all programs must be re-evaluated to make sure these efforts are serving the state’s residents in the proper fashion, meaning some programs could be out of date.

Slone, 42, noted her home community of Park Forest is at the epicenter when it comes to the cost of living. She said Park Forest has the highest property tax rate in the state, while adding Kankakee has the highest rate within Kankakee County.

The 2001 graduate of the University of Chicago, where she earned an economics degree and then a masters degree in data driven marketing from Northwestern University in 2014, said expecting growth with high taxation is difficult at best.

“We have to look at the way our schools are funded. The state has come quite short of funding of our schools,” she noted. Residents are leaving the state for locations such as Indiana and Wisconsin where “taxes are quite a bit less.”

Another expense Illinois residents are dealing with is the cost of gasoline at the pump.

Illinois per-gallon gas cost came in Monday at an average of $4.83. That figure was well above the United States average of $4.48. Part of the cost for the fuel is the state’s gas tax, which at 39.2 per gallon is the fifth-highest mark in the state.

While fuel taxes are used to make transportation improvements, the taxes are driving up prices.

Even though there has been a state freeze on the 39-cent tax, motorists are still paying a premium at the pump.

Slone said investment must be made to reduce the nation’s dependency on fossil fuels, such as oil.

She pointed to greater use of public transportation. She also pointed to increased reliance on clean energy such as solar and wind power. She also noted greater use of electric vehicles as a way of reducing dependence on oil.

The cost of fuel has certainly increased in the past two years. It jumped even higher due to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, an oil-rich nation.

“The more [gasoline] we buy, the more it is going to cost,” Snipes noted.

The candidates also discussed issues regarding fair housing for people being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections, the state’s pension issues and the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending ruling regarding the abortion issue as it relates to the Roe v. Wade ruling.