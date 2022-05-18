New superintendent selected for Pembroke School District

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 has selected its next superintendent, and the district did not have to look far.

Nicole Terrell-Smith, assistant superintendent for business services at Kankakee School District 111 for the past year, was selected to replace outgoing Pembroke Superintendent Marcus Alexander.

Alexander has been superintendent and chief school business official in Pembroke for the past four years.

He announced his resignation in early April to accept a position as superintendent of Calumet Public School District 132 in Calumet Park.

The Pembroke School Board approved the hire of Terrell-Smith during a special meeting April 26.

According to board documents, Terrell-Smith will serve as superintendent on a three-year performance contract at a salary not to exceed $160,000, plus full benefits, pending final contract negotiations.

In a letter to the community, Pembroke School Board President Ira Sneed noted that Alexander will transition out of the district at the end of this school year, and the board is thankful for his leadership over the past four years.

“We are excited to have Dr. Terrell-Smith on board, and to work with her to take our district to the next level,” Sneed said in the letter. “In the very near future, we will share multiple opportunities to meet and get to know our new superintendent.”

Terrell-Smith took over for Rob Grossi, previous assistant superintendent for business services for Kankakee School District 111 for seven years, on July 1, 2021.

Terrell-Smith’s resignation from District 111, effective June 30, 2022, was approved by the Kankakee School Board on May 9.

Terrell-Smith was previously assistant superintendent of schools for Hazel Crest School District 152.5.

She had been the director of business services at Hazel Crest for six years prior to her promotion to assistant superintendent.

Terrell-Smith received a master’s degree in educational administration and also has a chief school business official endorsement from Governors State University; in 2018, she obtained her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis, according to Kankakee board documents.