WATSEKA — There will be an Iroquois County Board candidates forum Thursday night sponsored by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and in collaboration with the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. at the Unit 9 District Office Building, 1411 W Lafayette St., Watseka.

Candidates from four districts will be grouped according to their district. Each group will answer questions separately.

The candidates include:

District 1: Lyle Behrends, Paul J. Ducat, Chad A. McGinnis, Michael McTaggart and Keagon Urban.

District 2: Steve Huse, Barbara Offill, David H. Penny, John Shure and Gerald “Jed” E Whitlow.

District 3: Charles R. Alt, Paul Bowers, Donna Crow and Raymond Williams.

District 4: Roger Bard, Mitchell Bence, Doug Geiger, Scott Watts and John Zumwalt.

Questions for consideration may be sent to Tim Waters at 98goldtim@gmail.com.