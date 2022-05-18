I Got Your Six 5K hits 1,000 registrants

At 8 a.m. Sunday, opening ceremonies will kick off at Perry Farm Park for the inaugural I Got Your Six 5K. On April 27, organizers announced on the official Facebook page that the race hit the capacity of 1,000 registrants.

The event, held in honor of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey, will fund two law enforcement scholarships at Kankakee Community College. Kankakee-based A.N. Webber will serve as the event’s title sponsor.

Todd Perzee, President of A.N. Webber, shared in a news release the reason the company felt compelled to sponsor this event.

“We wanted to let the public know we stand with and support the law enforcement community,” Perzee said. “They provide protection and safety to our community and these scholarships will have an immediate and lasting impact on all of us.”

“By supporting this great cause, we can ensure that Kankakee Community College will be able to create and support our vital law enforcement personnel now and in the future.”

For more information on the event, go to <a href="https://www.igotyoursix5k.com" target="_blank">igotyoursix5k.com</a>.