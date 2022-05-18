Calendar of Events: May 18-24

<strong>May 18</strong>

<strong>South Bank Neighborhood Meeting</strong>

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor conference room of the Kankakee Public Library, Alderman Mike O’Brien, Alderman Dave Baron and city of Kankakee representatives will continue the discussion about issues particular to South Bank and explore the possibility of forming a neighborhood association.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:baronforkankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">baronforkankakee@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>May 19</strong>

<strong>Nate and Frank: Considering Glass</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright in Kankakee, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, glass work by Christine Tarkowski will be available for viewing. This event is held in conjunction with Governors State University. At 6 p.m., the artist will give remarks.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a></strong>

<strong>May 20</strong>

<strong>MayFlower Bingo</strong>

From 7 to 10 p.m. at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, there will be a bingo night event. Food will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen. Bingo packages are available to order ahead of time.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:steamhollowbrewing@gmail.com" target="_blank">steamhollowbrewing@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>May 21</strong>

<strong>Community Garage Sale</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, shop new and used items. Spaces can be rented inside and out for $25.

<strong>» 815-450-7765 (Donella) or 815-690-1639 (Velma)</strong>

<strong>Clothing Giveaway</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais, Salvage Yard Biker Church’s Salvage Hope Chest will be giving away gently-used spring clothing for free. For more information, visit Salvage Hope Chest on Facebook.

<strong>Tattoo Fundraiser & Adoption Event</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lucky Dragon Tattoo, 279 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, 50 percent of money raised from flash-sheet tattoos will be donated to Kankakee County Humane Foundation. During the hours of 10 a.m. to noon, KCHF will have adoptable dogs at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market.

<strong>» 815-933-5999</strong>

<strong>Aloha Summer Cruise-In</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Peotone Car Club will host the first cruise-in of the year benefiting Helping Hands Food Pantry in Peotone. Cost is $10 cash donation or nonperishable food items equivalent to $10 for entry. All cars and spectators welcome. The event is located in downtown Peotone; entrance at intersection of Main and Railroad Streets.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/peotonecars" target="_blank">facebook.com/peotonecars</a></strong>

<strong>Comic Jam</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., local artist and occupational therapist Julia McDonald will guide participants through drawing exercises meant to unlock creativity. The event will be held at Merchant Street Art Galley of Artists with Autism at 365 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

<strong>» Register: 815-685-9057; <a href="mailto:jmiller_etc@yahoo.com" target="_blank">jmiller_etc@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>May 21 & 22</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Gun and Sportsmen’s Show</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, a gun and sportsmen’s show will be held with a variety of products available.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mjsportsmansgroupllc.com" target="_blank">mjsportsmansgroupllc.com</a></strong>

<strong>May 22</strong>

<strong>Caleb’s Prayer Foundation Car Show</strong>

The 12th annual car show — at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais — supports the Foundation’s purpose of helping families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties who are going through cancer treatment. From 9 to 11 a.m., show cars can begin registration and display. Registration fee for show cars is $20. At noon, spectators can enter for free. Food will be made on-site and will be available for purchase. At 3 p.m., trophies will be awarded. Rain date is June 5.

<strong>» 815-937-4831 (Carol); <a href="mailto:jmb1957@sbcglobal.net" target="_blank">jmb1957@sbcglobal.net</a></strong>