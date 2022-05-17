Joyce opening district office in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — State Senator Patrick Joyce is inviting community members to attend a district office opening in Kankakee on Wednesday, May 18, at 179 S. Wall St., Kankakee.

Community members can attend to learn about the resources and services the office provides.

“I am excited to announce the grand opening of our new district office in Kankakee,” Joyce said in a press release. “The district office can help you with a host of issues, including FOID problems, connecting you with state agencies and answering questions about Illinois laws and programs.”

The event will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

No registration is required.

Parking will be available across S. Wall St. at Bird Park.

WHO: State Senator Patrick Joyce

WHAT: Kankakee District Office Opening

WHEN: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18

WHERE: 179 S. Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901.