Two injured in separate crashes

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum investigated two separate crashes Sunday that occurred within about 30 minutes of each other on different state highways.

The first crash, a single-vehicle rollover, occurred at 12:03 p.m. on Illinois Route 113 near Kankakee County Road 4000 North, about 5 miles northwest of Kankakee, ISP said in a news release.

One person was transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

The second crash involved three vehicles and occurred at 12:31 p.m. on Illinois Route 115 at Kankakee County Road 2800 South, 3 miles southwest of Kankakee, ISP said in a release.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to ISP.

There is no further information on either accident at this time, state police said.