Goodbye to Uncle Ray and Aunt Dolores

When reciting their wedding vows, my <strong>Aunt Dolores Ruder</strong> and <strong>Uncle Ray Ruder</strong> surely said the words: “Until death do us part.”

Everyone does.

I, of course, was not there to witness the blessed event that took place at <strong>St. Patrick’s Catholic Church</strong> in Kankakee on Nov. 20, 1948.

The world had not yet come to know me, but I’m sure the church was crowded. I know my dad, <strong>Delmar,</strong> was there. Aunt Dolores was one of his sisters, as they were the children of area farm family <strong>Lawrence</strong> and <strong>Nelda Provost</strong>.

Of this there can be no question.

The wedding vows Uncle Ray and Aunt Dolores took that day — which I would bet my last dollar on — must have meant everything to them. So much, in fact, they were not about to be separated even by death.

Aunt Dolores died at age 95 on Tuesday of this past week. Uncle Ray, age 99, died one day later, May 11.

One wonders how such things can be possible. Having been married for 73-plus years — can you imagine? — they passed away separated by one single day.

Parents to six daughters, grandparents to 13 grandchildren and great-grandparents to 17, this was a couple who could not live — or maybe did not want to live — without one another.

How sweet is that? It warms my heart.

Daughter <strong>Joyce Jackson</strong>, the third of six daughters and a resident of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>, simply described her parents’ nearly 75-year union as a “beautiful love story.”

She noted when her father would lay down at night to go to sleep, he would lay with his hands palm-side up. As he drifted off to sleep her mother often placed her hand inside his as she would fall asleep.

“He was always very protective of mother. He wanted to protect her to the very end,” Joyce explained. “It appears he did that.”

It certainly does.

Even as their health declined in later years and they took up residence in the <strong>Riverside Senior Life Center</strong>, rather than their longtime home along <strong>North Street</strong> only a mile or two outside of the <strong>Bradley</strong> village limits, the couple remained inseparable.

They ate lunch and dinner together daily even though they had to live in different units because of her illness. The only time they did not dine together was because of forced separation for a three- to four-month stretch because of the <strong>COVID-19</strong> pandemic.

They always shared a kiss and, of course, remained connected by holding one another’s hand, family members shared.

“It’s a beautiful love story. They really loved to have fun. They just enjoyed one another.”

Joyce said there is sadness, of course, but there is also joy.

“You don’t want to lose your parents, but to go together like this I think is beautiful. They were such true partners in life.”

Avid ballroom dancers — they met at a dance — Joyce is sure her parents are in Heaven dancing.

“We feel like Mother pulled him along and brought him up to Heaven to be with her.”

Joyce’s sister, <strong>Sue Kemp</strong>, of Bourbonnais, could not have agreed more.

“They could not have planned it any better than this,” Sue said as she fought back her tears.

“They were very much in love their whole life. They supported each other in literally everything they did. She kept things going at home as he farmed and worked outside the home.”

Sue fondly remembers back to her mother bringing her husband a slice of chocolate cake and a cup of coffee as he worked in the farm field. She wanted him to have something to get him from lunch to dinner. Chocolate cake was his favorite.

She recalled many Saturday nights as they ventured out to dance halls for the simple pleasure of dancing together.

The couple certainly didn’t have untold insight in how to make a marriage a life-long commitment. All they did know was what worked for them.

“They always made special time for each other. Very few things separated them during life.”

It appears they are not going to be separated in their next life either.

God bless Aunt Dolores and Uncle Ray.