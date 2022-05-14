Hosting the president

When it comes to hosting a gathering at their six-generation Kankakee County farm just southwest of the Kankakee city limits, Gina O’Connor is most often the point person for putting everything in its place.

When her husband, Jeff, received a telephone call late Wednesday, May 4, regarding a potential visit from President Joe Biden — yes, that Joe Biden — he turned to his wife and wondered if this was something they could handle.

“It’s planting season,” Gina noted as she recalled the conversation while anxiously waiting Wednesday for the president’s scheduled arrival.

The family farm is some 800 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat. On a normal year, it would be highly probable that the O’Connors would have the corn seed planted and, more than likely, the soybeans.

For those connected with local agriculture, 2022 has been anything but normal.

Cold, wet weather reduced farmers to spectators through much of April and early May. Planting weather did not really arrive until Monday or Tuesday.

And while farmers put their planters to work this week, the O’Connors were dealing with the extra task of getting the family homestead ready to entertain guests.

When the president of the United States of America is headed to your home, can someone ever be truly ready?

<strong>‘GETTING BUSY’</strong>

Following the conversation with White House officials, there was a delay regarding the commitment. It wasn’t until Friday morning, May 6, the family received confirmation the president — and everything and everyone who comes with him — would be their guest on Wednesday.

“Then we started getting busy,” Gina said.

She became a blur.

The toolshed shop needed to be cleaned. The yard put into tip-top shape. What about the house? Would they sit at the kitchen table?

“We were torn in so many directions,” the 49-year-old wife and mother said.

They couple realized transforming the property from top to bottom — at the same time Jeff is focused on planting his corn and soybean fields — was likely an impossible task.

“He said just do the best you can do. This was about being honorable to the office,” she said. “We brought ourselves back to what was about to happen. He was coming here to visit with us. He was not coming here to see our house.”

True enough. The nation’s 46th president would be visiting to gain insight as to how an American farm family was living and working in these strange times where prices for fuel, fertilizer and equipment are rapidly rising due to issues here in the U.S. as well as abroad.

He was not likely seeking to complete a family profile for <em>Better Homes & Gardens</em>.

<strong>PLANTING SEASON DELAYED</strong>

Jeff noted, of course, that at this time of year he faces a mountain of work. The time devoted to the making preparations for hosting the man many consider the most powerful person in the world, would have been spent planting this year’s crop.

But the opportunity to personally deliver a message of what is needed to make farmers even more productive — as well as successful — was too big to pass on.

So how did he get that call. Jeff has been highly involved in many ag organizations, particularly the Illinois Soybean Association, and that is likely where this 55-year-old farmer made his impression on someone.

And how did Jeff spend an anxious morning waiting for Biden’s arrival? That was an easy question to answer. He was planting corn. Some equipment issues led to him only getting about 15 acres completed that morning.

Following the presidential sendoff, Jeff was back on the seat of his tractor. There was still plenty of sunlight available to sock more seed into the soil.

“This is just a small Illinois farm,” the 1984 Herscher High School graduate said.

Gina would state her husband is being modest.

“He is such a fantastic advocate for agriculture,” she said.

And, she noted, the family hosts many gatherings on their picturesque farm property.

“We love to entertain people here, but to this magnitude?”

Not likely.