Past presidential, candidate visits to Kankakee County

<strong>1894 & 1898:</strong> President William McKinley visited Kankakee twice, once on Nov. 1, 1894 while he was campaigning for governor of Ohio and on Oct. 15, 1898 while he was president.

<strong>1901:</strong> Former Presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan was a featured speaker at a Chautauqua meeting held at Gougar’s Grove on the Kankakee River.

<strong>1920:</strong> Presidential candidate Warren G. Harding make a campaign stop on October 18 at Kankakee’s Illinois Central Railroad depot.

<strong>1952:</strong> Vice-Presidential candidate Richard M. Nixon makes a “whistle stop” campaign appearance, speaking from a train stopped at Kankakee’s IC Depot on October 24.

<strong>1962</strong>, <strong>September 14:</strong> Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks at Civic Auditorium at breakfast honor of U.S. Representative Leslie Arends. Thousands of spectators lined local streets to seek Eisenhower’s motorcade.

<strong>1976:</strong> Former President Ronald Reagan visited both Kankakee County and Will County in 1976 while campaigning for the Republican nomination against Gerald Ford. Reagan spoke to 600 people at a breakfast speech at the Holiday Inn in Bradley on Feb. 13, 1976.

<strong>2004:</strong> Former President Barack Obama visited Kankakee County twice. In September 2004, Obama visited Morning Star Baptist Church. On Feb. 18, 2005, while a senator, Obama gave a speech at the Hilton Garden Inn.

