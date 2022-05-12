Outdoors brief: May 12, 2022

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society’s next field trip is 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Lake Alexander RV Park.

The park is located on the north side of Illinois Route 114, about 1.5 miles east of Momence. This is a prairie and wooded area going to the Kankakee River.

There will be another walk set for 8:30 a.m. May 21 at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Those interested should meet at the Iron Bridge trailhead. Go past the Midewin headquarters on Illinois Route 53 and take the first right after going under a railroad overpass.

On May 28, there will be field trip at 8:30 a.m. at Aubertin farm south of Aroma Park. E mail Dave Atkinson (daveannatk@att.net) for directions, and he will email a map.

There will be a field trip at 8:30 a.m. on June 4 at Aroma Land & Water Preserve. This is a beautiful area with a variety of habitats.

The trail is an easy walk to the Kankakee River and back. Meet in the parking area on Hieland Road 1.4 miles south of Illinois Route 17.