Biden visits Kankakee farm, touts ag

KANKAKEE — President Joe Biden was a guest Wednesday on the Kankakee farm of Jeff and Gina O’Connor and while here, the president touted the continued importance of the nation’s agricultural might — especially in these trouble days with Russia.

Biden listed two needed movements to boost the agricultural system, not only in Kankakee County, but the nation.

First, he stressed the need to lower fertilizer costs, which had sharply increased before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but are now three-times the normal costs. Second, he, as well as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, stressed the need for farmers to have access to crop insurance for double-cropping soybeans after the wheat harvest.

As the world needs more grain to deal with the potential downturn in food production due to the Ukrainian war and its impact on that country — which is one of the world’s top agricultural countries — Biden said the American farm grows in importance.

And, of course, the American farm has long been a key feeder of the world.

The discussed double-cropping insurance plan, with as many as 681 additional counties, would bring the number of counties where this practice qualifies for crop insurance to as many as 1,935 was a key part of his plan.

An estimated 12 million to 15 million U.S. farm acres are double-cropped. Vilsack said the goal is to double that acreage by 2030.

A second leg of his plan revolved around fertilizer production. Biden announced that he would double his initial $250 million investment in domestic fertilizer production to $500 million to lower costs and boost availability to farmers.

On a steamy, hot day more suited for late July or early August rather than mid May, Biden, Vilsack — the former governor of Iowa — along with U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, toured the O’Connor farm and then addressed an audience of 50 family, friends and local and state dignitaries as well as numerous state and national media members.

Surrounded by the guests and media, as well as a 4020 John Deere tractor, the first-term president explained that while some may believe he knows little about the U.S. ag system, he is well acquainted with it. He noted his home state of Delaware, where he was a long-time U.S. Senator, has a $4 billion agricultural system.

Biden said the real reason he wanted to be at the Kankakee County farm Wednesday — which was prior to a major mid-term election fundraiser in Chicago later that day — was to thank the American farmer.

He said the Midwest is not only the breadbasket of the nation, but agriculture is also the “breadbasket of democracy.”

He noted the U.S. is dealing with two conflicts.

“Right now, America is fighting on two fronts. At home, it’s inflation and rising prices. Abroad it’s helping Ukrainians defend democracy and feeding those who are left hungry around the world because Russian atrocities exist,” he said.

The first is the high cost of food. The second is “Putin’s war,” which has cut off critical food supplies coming out of Ukraine.

Agriculture has certainly been delayed in the nation’s breadbasket this spring as cold, wet weather has kept Kankakee County farmers out of their fields for much of the planting season.

This week’s rising temperatures, which have reached from the 80s and into the 90s on Wednesday, have brought a return of farmers to their fields.

Neighbors of the O’Connors were planting corn Wednesday as his farming operation was idled by this very unique event.

But regardless of hardships, whether they be natural or otherwise, Biden said the American farmer always finds a way to produce and keep people fed.

The farmer, he said, “never gives up. They always find a solution.”

“We have your back,” he pledged to the O’Connors and farmers in general. He said solutions would be found to the double-cropping insurance issue as well as spiking fertilizer costs.

Kelly noted during Biden’s first year in office, ag exports set records by reaching $177 billion, generating an estimated $378 billion in total economic output and supporting 1.3 million U.S. jobs.

Biden said investment in farming must continue.

“I will keep fighting for family farms. They feed America and the world.”

He added: “When we are united, there isn’t anything we can’t do. Nothing is beyond our capability.”