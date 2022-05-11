Small businesses receive nearly $4 million in direct assistance

More than 125 businesses in Kankakee, Will and southern Cook counties were awarded nearly $4 million in funding from the “Back to Business” program, which received advocacy and support from State Sen. Patrick Joyce [D-Essex].

“This is good for our small business community and will help boost our local economy,” Joyce said. “I will continue to advocate for investment in our area.”

A total of $3,925,000 was awarded to 128 businesses in the 40th Senate District. The Back to Business [B2B] grants are awarded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, using funds allocated to them by the American Rescue Plan through last year’s state budget.

DCEO has provided $250 million in B2B grants to small businesses throughout the state, with an emphasis on hard hit sectors — such as hotels, restaurants, bars, barbershops and salons — and disproportionately impacted areas.

Illinois earned two-notch bond upgrades from two major credit rating agencies this month — and received the upgrade by all three major credit rating agencies in less than a year.

This marks the sixth credit upgrade the state has received in the last year, as a result of the state paying down its bill backlog from over $16 billion to less than $3 billion in a course of a few years.

Because of this, the state saw an increase in funds available to assist small businesses.

Small businesses can visit the DCEO website for additional resources or contact DCEO’s First Stop Business Information Center Services at 800-252-2923 or email <a href="mailto:ceo.firststop@illinois.gov" target="_blank">ceo.firststop@illinois.gov</a>.