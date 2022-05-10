New role for recently retired Bradley PD Deputy Chief

BRADLEY — Craig Anderson wasn’t a “former” Bradley village employee for long.

The recently retired deputy chief of the Bradley Police Department is now the village’s administrator.

Anderson’s new village position was approved by a 6-0 vote at Monday’s village board meeting.

He will receive a salary of $105,000 and officially begins his position today.

The village has been without an administrator — which is an official who basically handles the day-to-day function of running a municipality — since mid 2020 when then-administrator Catherine Wojnarowski took a leave of absence. She was terminated from that role in late 2020.

Wojnarowski has since returned to the village in a new contractual role.

Since mid 2020, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson and village finance director Rob Romo have been sharing much of the village administrator functions.

That practice will now end as Anderson, a 22-year member of the police department, the last seven years as its deputy chief, will assume those duties.

Anderson, 54, only retired from the police department at the end of March. He basically took April off before agreeing to this new role.

Watson said the two had discussed this possibility since the summer 2021.

“He is a good addition. He’s a natural fit. He knows the direction we are going with this village. This is a great opportunity for him,” Watson said after the meeting.

Anderson had not planned on being retired for long. He said becoming a village administrator was something he wanted to do and the fact the opportunity presented itself in his hometown made the decision even easier.

The new administrator said he has been preparing for this new role for many years and the time has come to “take the next step.”

“This has been part of my plan, I just didn’t know it would be in Bradley,” Anderson said. “The village is moving in a great direction. I’m here to build on a successful situation and I want to take some responsibilities off of Rob and the mayor.”