Fundraiser set for 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab's Dawn Tutt

A fundraiser is being organized by Donna Dickson, of Otto, to benefit 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab’s founder, Dawn Tutt, following Tutt’s unexpected health issues.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Dickson, Tutt went into outpatient services on March 29 for a scheduled angiogram. During that test, it was determined that she had a 99 percent blockage, also known as a “widow maker.”

Tutt was admitted to the ICU immediately and the next morning, an open-heart double-bypass surgery was performed. A few days into recovery, it was discovered that she had a hole in one lung. When it wouldn’t close spontaneously, they had to open her chest 11 days later for a second time to repair not just one, but two holes.

She spent 19 days in the hospital before returning home and her numerous doctors are saying it will be a very long recovery. The consensus is that it will be five months (if not longer) before she’s back on her feet.

Tutt has been helping orphaned and injured animals for over 17 years. She is well known by rescuers, conservation officers, law enforcement, veterinarians and the general public from multiple counties.

“Dawn won’t ask for help unless it’s for an animal so I feel the need to ask on her behalf,” wrote Dickson. “Due to these unforeseen circumstances, she now needs help to keep a roof over her head, lights on and food on the table, just as she’s done for countless animals all these years.”

For more information or to donate, go to <a href="https://www.gofund.me/4556dbad" target="_blank">gofund.me/4556dbad</a>.