Visit Kankakee County, River Valley Metro collaborate on new shuttle

Recently, the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau — Visit Kankakee County — collaborated with River Valley Metro to update the look of Metro’s Midway airport shuttle.

The shuttle’s new wrap has pops of color and a message encouraging individuals to visit Kankakee County.

The idea to wrap the Midway Airport shuttle in a Kankakee County-centric design came to Visit Kankakee County’s executive director, Staci Wilken, a couple of years ago while meeting with the River Valley Metro team.

“River Valley Metro does so much to service the residents of Kankakee County, but this shuttle can be seen each day by a whole new community of people — potential visitors,” Wilken said in a news release.

Wilken took the idea to Ken Munjoy, River Valley Metro’s chief operating officer, and the vision came to life on Friday. With the assistance of Olivet Nazarene University event planning intern, Megan Garcia, the Visit Kankakee County team unveiled the newly-designed shuttle at the Bourbonnais Metro Centre.

Wilken explained the design stating, “Our hero photo is the Kankakee River and the experience of renting a couple of kayaks from Reed’s Canoe Trips.”

“The river is listed on the Federal Clean Streams register, is a National Water trail and a true gem.”

Continuing to the passenger side, she explained how each photo was carefully selected to represent the many activities and experiences visitors can expect to find when exploring Kankakee County.

The newly-wrapped shuttle is now up and running and can be seen daily on its multiple routes to and from Midway. For shuttle information, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleymetro.com" target="_blank">rivervalleymetro.com</a>.