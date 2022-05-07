May is designated month to celebrate nurses

The American Nurses Association celebrates nurses and the month of May is National Nurses Month. This year’s focus is “You Make a Difference.”

“Nursing is a calling and a way of life,” said Susan McCarty, an RN and a member of the Kankakee and Iroquois counties Nurses Honor Guard. “... Nurses are remembered by the difference they make during their years as a nurse and by special moments.”

Nurses, she added, work tirelessly to identify and protect the needs of their patients across the patients’ healthcare journey.

“They are like the healthcare ‘glue’ which holds everything together 24/7, seven days a week, weekends and holidays all over the world,” she said.

She noted there is a shortage of registered nurses and this decline is expected to become an “alarming shortage” by 2030.

According to data cited by McCarty, more than 500,000 experienced RNs are projected to retire by the end of 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics noted there is a need for 1.1 million new RNs to replace these retirees.

“A solid plan for educating and licensing professional nurses is needed to avoid a drastic nurse shortage,” she said.