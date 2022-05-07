KLASEY: Methodist Church was Kankakee’s first

In the year 1836, Stephen Beggs rode his horse along Indian trails from one isolated log cabin to another across the area that would later become Iroquois and Kankakee counties.

He was one of the hardy breeds of Methodist “circuit riders” dedicated to bringing the teachings of the Bible to pioneer settlers on the Illinois frontier.

One of his stops was the George Legg cabin on what is now the Kankakee County Courthouse grounds.

Some 17 years later, one of Beggs’s successors, Chester Reeder, assumed the duties of resident preacher in the raw new town of Kankakee.

“No more for him the lonely rides, the lapse of weeks till he saw his home again,” related the centennial history of Kankakee’s First Methodist Church. “Now, by the grace of God … Chester Reeder was a resident preacher with a Methodist Class of his own. The dream of every circuit rider, of which he had been one, was fulfilled in him.”

In the summer of 1853, Kankakee was mostly a city on paper.

It consisted of the Illinois Central railroad tracks (the depot wouldn’t be completed until early 1854) and several buildings under construction along what would become East Avenue and Court Street.

On Aug. 29, the town’s first newspaper, the Gazette, reported that the city was “rapidly progressing in her building, already 15 or 16 dwellings are in the process of erection. Several stores are near completion. The buildings for the railroad depot are nearly ready for occupancy.”

One of the townsite’s first completed structures was the railroad’s freight house; the building’s second floor was made available as a public meeting place, serving small local church congregations, including Methodists, Baptists, Evangelicals and Presbyterians. Chester Reeder’s First Methodist Society soon relocated to the front parlor of member William Bishop’s home, where they “found sanctuary from the more secular professions that used the hall.”

The Rev. Reeder’s growing congregation received a very welcome gift in 1854: a plot of land upon which they could erect a church. The building lot, located on the east side of Dearborn Avenue south of Court Street, was donated by the company developing the Kankakee townsite (similar grants were made to the Presbyterian and Baptist congregations).

Under the direction of the Rev. James McLean, who succeeded Chester Reeder as pastor, a two-story, 50-foot by 36-foot brick church structure was completed in October 1855. The belfry atop the building housed a large bronze bell, which was (the church’s centennial history volume noted) “the first church bell that ever rang in Kankakee.”

That small, simple church building served the First Methodist congregation for only 13 years. The continuing population growth of the Kankakee community was reflected in the membership roll of First Methodist Church. The church’s official board was faced with deciding whether to add to the existing building or to erect a larger structure. On Sept. 12, 1866, the group voted in favor of a new home for the congregation. The decision to build was made easier by a gift of several lots on the east side of Harrison Avenue, north of Merchant Street.

Cornerstone-laying ceremonies at the building site, two blocks east of the Dearborn Avenue church, were held on May 28, 1867. The event was a community celebration, with a procession beginning at Court Street and East Avenue and proceeding to the new church building site. Taking part were visiting Methodist dignitaries, pastors and members of many local churches, and delegations from the Masons, Odd Fellows, Knights Templar and other fraternal organizations.

In a short address, the presiding Masonic official expressed the “pride and appreciation of the community in the building of such a beautiful church.”

The spacious new church, constructed using the warm yellow local limestone, was dedicated nine months later on March 1, 1868. The building featured a tall belltower on its southwest corner soaring above the stairway leading to the church entry and a shorter matching tower on the northwest corner. A large stained-glass window admitted light to the sanctuary.

For the next three decades, the church building remained essentially unchanged, but the congregation continued to grow. In 1902, the need for additional seating was solved by constructing an architecturally distinctive balcony. The horseshoe-shaped structures swooped gracefully to the main floor level on either side of the sanctuary. Only two or three similar church balconies are believed to exist in the United States.

An even more extensive building project was proposed in 1923: a four-story addition to house Sunday School classrooms, offices, meeting rooms, and a gymnasium. The 77-foot-long Harrison Avenue face of the addition would match the sanctuary in both material (limestone) and architectural style. The addition, called the Parish House, was opened on March 1, 1925.

Forty years later, in 1965, the church complex was expanded to the north again, with the building of a new education/music/office wing. The new addition included 21 classrooms, a modern music rehearsal space and the church offices. The former Sunday school classrooms in the Parish House were repurposed as meeting, dining and youth activity spaces.

Through more than 150 years of existence, the church has been identified by a number of official names. Initially called First Methodist Church, it was renamed First Methodist Episcopal Church in 1866. From 1888 to 1892, the congregation was known as Grace Methodist Church; then returned to its original name, First Methodist Church.

The name by which it is known today — Asbury United Methodist Church — was adopted in 1968, when the Methodist and United Brethren denominations merged. The name “Asbury” was chosen to honor Francis Asbury, first bishop of the Methodist Church in the United States.

After the First Methodist congregation moved to its new church in 1868, its original building played important roles in local history for the next 35 years. What was the building used for in that period?

Answer: The Kankakee School District bought the former church in 1868 to house offices and high school classes. After the high school was relocated to Central School in 1878, the City of Kankakee acquired the building. It served as City Hall until 1903. It was later demolished.