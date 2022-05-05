Herscher returns once more to pandemic dance venue of bus garage

HERSCHER — Dresses and ties billowed in the wind as Herscher High School students made their way into prom Saturday night.

Instead of arriving at a banquet hall or country club, students parked along the outskirts of Seebach Stadium and entered into the school’s bus garage, also known as the bus barn, where strings of lights, decorations, backdrops and a DJ greeted them for the second year in a row.

The venue was last year’s solution to holding prom during a pandemic. After the 2020 year-end dance was canceled due to COVID-19, students were determined to make prom happen for 2021.

Enter the bus barn.

With about a dozen large overhead doors that allow increased airflow and the option to mingle outdoors or indoors, the bus barn fit the bill.

After limited venues were available following the lifting of mask mandates in late February this year, the bus barn turned out to be the best choice for 2022, principal Brad Elliot said.

Maintenance staff once again deep-cleaned the floors and went to work transforming the bus barn into a prom venue, with some help from the prom committee.

“Our maintenance guys do everything I ask them to do and go above and beyond,” teacher and prom committee sponsor Michelle Roberts said. “I can’t ask for a better team to throw my ideas at. They turned this bus garage into a great venue. Again.”

At $50 per ticket, which included dinner, dessert, photos and a DJ, Roberts, who took over sponsoring the committee for the 2019-20 school year, said the on-campus event makes attending the dance affordable for every student.

Although several other area schools are returning to their traditional rented venues and upscale meals, prom committee member Norah Meyer said she feels like students still get the same prom experience having the dance on school grounds.

“It’s definitely different, but it’s still fun to be with your classmates,” Meyer said.

Fellow prom committee member Emma Brosseau agreed.

“Bigger schools go to bigger, fancier places, but this just works for us,” Brosseau said. “It’s very Herscher.”

While the Tigers’ principal Elliot does hope for a return to the full prom experience next year, longtime Herscher teacher and guidance counselor Michelle Marcukaitis said she, and many teachers, were just happy to see the kids enjoying themselves.

“They’d dance all night whether it was at a country club or here in the bus garage,” she said. “That’s what it’s about.”

<strong>May 6</strong>

Manteno High School at Odyssey Country Club, Tinley Park

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School at County Line Orchard, Hobart, Indiana

Grant Park High School at Lighthouse, Cedar Lake, Indiana

<strong>May 7</strong>

Momence Community High School at Elks Country Club, Kankakee

<strong>May 14</strong>

Bishop Mcnamara at The Majestic Theatre, Kankakee

<strong>May 27</strong>

Kankakee High School at Mae District, Chicago