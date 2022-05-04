Calendar of Events: May 4-11

<strong>May 6</strong>

<strong>Flower Arranging Workshop</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at 815 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, Michaela Mantarian will host a flower-arranging workshop. Ages 5 through adult are welcome to attend. Tickets include hands-on teaching and instruction; enough blooms, filler and greenery to fill a vessel (also included); a favor bag filled with hand-curated goodies; on-site photographer; and light refreshments.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3MJ6Gy9" target="_blank">bit.ly/3MJ6Gy9</a></strong>

<strong>May 7</strong>

<strong>Mattea Joy SuperHero 5K</strong>

From 8 to 11 a.m. at Perry Farm Park, help raise funds for “SuperHero” families with children who are hospitalized. Wear a costume and gather a group for a run or walk. At 8 a.m., on-site registration will begin. The 5K run and 2-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. kids run.

<strong>» <a href="https://bit.ly/3KC7t2v" target="_blank">bit.ly/3KC7t2v</a></strong>

<strong>Night Sky</strong>

At 10 a.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, learn about the night sky during the day as Miss Judy transforms day into night inside the center. Program includes an out-of-this-world activity and lithographs from NASA. Parents are welcome to stay at no charge. Supplies are limited; pre-registration is recommended.

<strong>» 815-933-9905</strong>

<strong>Mayday Market Sidewalk Sale</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council will host a sidewalk sale at 401 N. Hobby Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1865JCCC" target="_blank">facebook.com/1865JCCC</a></strong>

<strong>Community Shred Day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon at the Manteno Police Department, 269 N. Main St., Manteno, confidential documents will be accepted for shredding. Nonconfidential documents will not be shredded.

<strong>» 815-929-4800</strong>

<strong>2Xtreme Monster Trucks</strong>

From 1 to 9 p.m. at the Will County Fair Association, 710 S. West St., Peotone, there will be a monster truck matinee and evening show. There will be races, entertainment and more.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3w1qFBF" target="_blank">bit.ly/3w1qFBF</a></strong>

<strong>Mother’s Day Bingo</strong>

From 5 to 10 p.m. at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park, Fight Club Survivor’s Annual Mother’s Day Basket Bingo returns, and all proceeds go to Fight Club Survivor Inc., a local breast cancer nonprofit. Doors at 5 p.m.; bingo at 6 p.m. There will be vendors, food, raffles, prizes and more. Family friendly with a $20 entry fee.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:admin@fightclubsurvivor.org" target="_blank">admin@fightclubsurvivor.org</a>; 815-919-9537</strong>

<strong>May 7 & 8</strong>

<strong>KVTA’s ‘Guys & Dolls’</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present “Guys & Dolls” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the historic Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee. This romantic, musical comedy will feature a cast of 30 actors from the local area.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kvta.org" target="_blank">kvta.org</a>; at the door one hour before; or call 815-935-8510.</strong>

<strong>May 8</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Animal & Reptile Extravaganza</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000South Road, Kankakee, check out chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes, pythons, sugar gliders, ferrets, macaws, cockatoos, parrots, cockatiels and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>May 10</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Presentation</strong>

At 6:15 p.m. at Momence High School, 101 N. Franklin St., Momence, NYT bestselling author of “If You Feel Too Much,” Jamie Tworkowski, will present “We were never meant to do life alone.” At 5:15 p.m., there will be a local mental health specialist open house.

<strong>May 11</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning May 11, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside. This is the return from Zoom.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>May 14</strong>

<strong>Women of Kankakee Co.’s Spring Brunch</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the Illinois Democratic Women of Kankakee Co. will be hosting a brunch. Tickets cost $20 each.

<strong>» RSVP by May 10 at <a href="mailto:IDWofKankakeeCounty@gmail.com" target="_blank">IDWofKankakeeCounty@gmail.com</a>.</strong>