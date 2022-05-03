Kinzinger seeks authorization of force in Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger has introduced legislation to authorize U.S. military forces to defend Ukraine.

In announcing the Authorization for Use of Military Force bill Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Kinzinger said the U.S. “should be ready” if a situation unfolds in which America must get involved.

The bill would give congressional approval for the president to send forces to Ukraine should Russia use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

He told “Face the Nation” that the bill “doesn’t compel the president to do it. It just says, if it is used, he has that leverage. It gives him, you know, a better flexibility, but also it is a deterrent to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin.”

In a separate statement following the announcement of the AUMF, Kinzinger said he was introducing the joint resolution “as a clear redline so the administration can take appropriate action should Russia use chemical, biological, and/or nuclear weapons.”

“If Vladimir Putin wants to escalate with the West, he will,” Kinzinger said. “It’s easy for him to do it. And I think right now what we’re doing with supplying, with lend-lease, with the financing is right,” he said.