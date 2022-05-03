Iroquois County Public Health Department collecting dead birds for testing

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department is asking the public to assist with collecting dead birds found in Iroquois County to test for the presence of West Nile Virus.

Dead birds will be collected from May 1 to Oct. 15, 2022. Submitted birds should be believed dead less than 24 hours, according to the health department.

Birds for submission must have not been damaged by scavenging animals and are not decomposed. Birds that have a visible cause of death, such as a gunshot wound or motor vehicle incident, are not eligible for testing.

The health department recommends dead birds be double bagged in plastic bags (ones that seal are preferable) and taken to the Iroquois County Public Health Department office at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka.

For more information regarding collection of dead birds, contact 815-432-2483.