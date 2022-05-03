Bond sale clears 1st reading

KANKAKEE — Kankakee is now halfway home regarding its massive $96.3 million proposed sale of pension obligation bonds — a governmental borrowing plan — to fund its police and fire pension funds.

The bond issue was placed on its first reading Monday and the next step will be the critical second and final reading set for the May 16 Kankakee City Council meeting.

If all goes as planned, the city administration could begin selling its bonds on the bond market by June with the hopes of getting the woefully underfunded police and fire pension funds up to 90 percent funding level within the next few months.

The bonds are slated to be paid off with 20 years.

No council member offered any objection toward the plan, but that doesn’t mean Mayor Chris Curtis isn’t taking any part of this plan for granted.

“This is a very big move,” Curtis said after the council meeting. “We are talking nearly $100 million here. Those kind of numbers are always a little nerve-racking.”

But the mayor believes the city council and the public are on board with the plan to finally address the long-running problem of massively underfunded public safety pension systems.

“I believe people see the benefits and believe this is worth the risk,” he said.

<strong>STATE MANDATE</strong>

The state has mandated municipal pension systems be funded at a 90 percent level by 2040. Without this bond plan, the city would have found it extremely difficult to fund the systems without significantly raising taxes.

According to the plan set forth, the city will pump $46.2 million into the police pension and $46.1 million into the fire pension. Currently, the police account is funded at 35.2 percent, or about $33 million, and the fire fund is at 23.5 percent, or about $18 million — meaning they are well behind schedule.

While the aim of this concept is to properly fund the accounts, the chief concern is to get that substantial task completed without breaking taxpayers’ backs.

The mayor noted that in the first year of this plan, the first payment to the fund will be $9.4 million and the final payment in 2042 will be $10.4 million.

These are obviously massive numbers, but Curtis noted that if the council had done nothing, the 2022 payment would have been $10.3 million — or $900,000 than the payment is now set to be.

To illustrate how the pension payments have escalated, Budget Committee Chairman Mike O’Brien noted the pension payments in 2016 were $5.3 million. With that comparison, the pension payments have nearly doubled over the course of six years.

While the city had initially anticipated to save $20 million over the course of these payments due to the lower interest rates they would be paying on borrowed money, recent spikes in interest rates have meant the savings will be more likely to come in at $15 million.

Even so, Curtis noted, properly funding these pension without breaking the back of the budget is a major step forward regardless of how much savings will be realized over the course of 20 years.

Council members will get a final walk-through of the program prior to the council vote on May 16 from Robert Vail of Bernardi Securities Inc., of Chicago.